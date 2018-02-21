The lawyer also questioned the reported fraud amount of over Rs 110 billion (Rs 11,000 crore). "The CBI has itself maintained that at the moment the amount is Rs 2.8 billion (Rs 280 crore), which may go up to Rs 50 billion (Rs 5,000 crore). I don't know from where the media is getting the figure of Rs 115 billion (Rs 11,500 crore)."

4) Jaitley says govt will chase down cheaters: Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday blamed senior officials of public-sector (PSBs), lenders’ auditors and the regulator for the financial fraud. The management at public-sector has been found lacking in checking delinquent customers, auditors have "looked the other way", and the regulator has to ensure that stray cases of financial fraud don't become the norm, he said. This was Jaitley's first public statement since the Rs 114-billion fraud at PNB came to light.

ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Not all banks have SWIFT integrated with CBS, say bankers "The prime minister himself said at a Gyan Sangam that we want you (banks) to be autonomous, none of us is going to call you up, and, therefore, take your own decisions. When authority is given to the management, you are expected to utilise that authority effectively and in a right manner. Therefore, the question for the management itself is, was it found lacking? And on the face of it, the answer seems yes. You are found lacking when you are unable to check who among them were delinquent," Jaitley said at the event.

5) Modi's seized assets won't amount to even a fourth of the scam figure: Assets the government's central probe agencies claim to have seized from Nirav Modi's warehouses and showrooms , which are worth around Rs 57 billion at book value, are likely to yield less than half the amount when they are disposed of. The fraud is estimated at Rs 114 billion, but recovering even a fourth of this amount is unlikely, said probe agency sources.

So far, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at over 200 premises of Modi as well as and seized diamonds, gold and precious stones worth Rs 56.74 billion based on their book value. The I-T department has seized 103 bank accounts and 40 properties of the Modi group of firms, but the value of this attachment is not available.

Moody's has placed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba3 and the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) under review for a downgrade. The agency cited "the risk of weakening of the bank's standalone credit profile, as a result of the discovery of a number of fraudulent transactions" as the primary driver of the rating action.

At the same time, Fitch Ratings has placed PNB's viability rating of 'bb' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch will resolve the rating watch after more clarity emerges on the extent of control failures and the impact on PNB's financial position. The RWN reflects the possibility of a downgrade of PNB's viability rating, following the detection of a large fraud at one of the bank's branches. At this stage, it does not view this event to have an impact on PNB's support rating floor (BBB-) due to the bank's high systemic importance as the second-largest state-owned bank.

ALSO READ: PNB crisis: RBI's Malegam-led panel to look into NPA divergence, bank fraud "Like 2G Scam and Bofors matter, this case will also collapse. Agencies are making noises in the media but they will not be able to prove the charges in a court of law. I am sure Nirav Modi will not be found guilty," the lawyer said.

8) PNB's 'haste' to blame: Nirav Modi, the alleged kingpin of the largest banking scam in the country's history, has said Nirav Modi, the alleged kingpin of the largest banking scam in the country's history, has said PNB's overzealous approach shut the doors on his ability to clear the dues . "In the anxiety to recover your dues immediately, despite my offer, your actions have destroyed my brand and the business and have now restricted your ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts," Modi said in his letter to

He said the operations of his companies Firestar International Private Ltd (FIPL) and Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd (FDIPL) had effectively ceased owing to raids launched by investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

9) Modi wants to pay his employees' salaries: Nirav Modi has asked the to pay salaries to the 2,200 employees working in those firms . "I would request you to permit salaries for FIPL and FDIPL to be paid for the 2,200 employees from the balance lying in the current accounts. Our HR head will send you a breakup of the monthly salary," Modi, who left the country along with his family in the first week of January, before the alleged scam became public, wrote in the letter.

10) Modi wants to sell his firms: Nirav Modi requested to allow him to sell the Firestar group. "Even after your complaint was filed, in good faith I wrote to you saying please sell/allow me to sell Firestar Group, or their valuable assets, and recover the dues not just from Firestar Group, but also from the three firms," Modi's letter said.

He said the inventory, including assets and receivables of FIPL and FDIPL and three other firms could have settled the pending dues to the "However, now that stage appears to have passed, and there is a general panic," he said, adding that the valuation of the firms stood at Rs 65 billion.