PSB mergers will not be a cake walk; concerns over NPAs is key

Public sector banks’ (PSBs) stocks had unexpected gains on Wednesday, with the CNX Nifty index gaining over 2% and emerging among the top performers. With the minister revealing that an alternative mechanism for the merger of PSBs has been approved by the Cabinet, the stock price of most PSBs went higher by up to three%. However, the merger may not be an easy task.

For one, the issue of swelling non-performing assets (NPAs) is already haunting the banking industry, especially public sector (PSBs) and corporate-facing private For the quarter ending June 2017, the gross of PSBs was up 18% sequentially and 32% year-on-year to Rs 7.39 lakh crore. Currently, there are only four with NPAs of less than 10%. On the other hand, at least five to six have NPAs of about 15-24%.

Even the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has seen its consolidated gross ratio increase from 9.11% in the March 2017 quarter to 9.97% in the June quarter. Its net ratio increased from 5.19% to 5.97% during this period.

Apart from asset quality concerns, there are other factors, such as integration of human capital, technology or processes, which need attention while considering any merger.

Likewise, when mergers will be taken up, the valuation of could also prove to be a hurdle given the high levels and the kind of net worth erosion that many PSBs will face if NPAs are to be fully provided for.

According to a report last month by CARE Ratings, the net as a percentage of networth of PSBs for period ending March 2017 was already at 77.5%. The question is whether shareholders of the acquiring bank are willing to pay current share price of the bank being acquired or its real value of assets.

Some analysts, however, appreciated the government announcement on Wednesday despite the persistent bad loan crisis.

Calling it as the need of the hour, Pankaj Pandey, head of research ICICI Securities says the move is done with the objective of creating large and fewer capable of raising money at best cost and channelling them in a profitable manner.

“Investors should hence not question the timing of the merger announcement. Asset quality issues for the banking system is more or less well known to the Street and is priced-in,” he adds. The only concern he points out is on valuations. Therefore, unless more details emerge, it could be tough for the Street to remain positive on such developments.

Without mentioning the finer details, the minister said that the merger will be solely based on commercial considerations and that the boards of the respective will have to moot the idea of merger.

For now, analysts believe parameters such as capital adequacy and balance sheet growth may be among criteria for merger, apart from regional stronghold that PSBs command. They believe that Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, and may make for attractive candidates to drive the merger process.

Their gross ratio ranged 7.2-13.7% at the end of June quarter. The banks’ grip over their respective regions — north, west and south India support the merger thesis. These have in the last 6-12 months expressed their openness to merger and have also demonstrated their ability to raise capital in the market either through additional Tier-1 bonds or rights issue. Bank of Baroda, too, is a strong candidate, though its management has expressed its reservations earlier this year to lead the merger process.

“While the names quoted above seem the right candidates at the moment, needs more capital to gear up for merger and despite being better placed is still relatively small to take the plunge,” says an equities head of a domestic brokerage.

Nonetheless, everyone in-sync agrees that the merger is important for two reasons. PSBs strength is their access to low-cost current account – saving account (CASA) deposits. With the share of deposits at over 35%, many are ahead of their private peers whose average ratio is about 30%. PSBs also hold over 70% share of total banking channel deposits. Lately, they are losing ground to the private peers.

Yet, PSBs still enjoy a higher share of incremental deposit flows, which was demonstrated during demonetisation last year. With savings rate once again plunging, consolidation of PSBs is essential to ensure that money remains with them despite the competition. This is also critical to secure their positions once there is a revival in demand for credit. Also, consolidating PSBs before a credit demand revival may act as a natural check against the asset quality issues. The banking channel is very fragmented particularly for PSBs, and not all of them hold the stature of SBI or Punjab National Bank. Therefore, the relatively smaller have little choice but to improve or merge.