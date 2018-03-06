Best Sports and Activities for Senior Citizens

-
As per World Health Organization (WHO) people over 50 years of age require a minimum of two and a half hours of moderate endurance activity per week. Physical activities by senior citizens are helpful at many levels, they not only help one maintain physical fitness but also provides an opportunity to get out of their daily lives and to meet new people through group activities. This is quite beneficial for the mental health of senior citizens. Mentioned below are the best physical activities and sports that senior citizens can indulge in to prevent certain physical conditions and for overall good health.
Walking - World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 10,000 steps a day to be healthy. Walking improves cardiovascular capacity, circulation and flexibility; it strengthens the bones and joints. It also helps maintain muscle tone and balance. Walking is a gentle activity that does not overuse the heart and is highly recommended in case of osteoporosis or venous insufficiency in senior citizens. One may practise walking in the city or in the midst of nature the results would be surely beneficial.
Yoga - Yoga and meditation has a very positive impact on both the physical and the mental health of a person. Yoga helps improve balance and posture, it will also help prevent falls and aid in the fight against back pain. Benefits such as flexibility and the improved functioning of the joints through Yoga are also well recognized. There are many types of gentle and senior-friendly yoga asanas that can be paired with relaxation or meditation sessions.
Water aerobics - Water aerobics and other similar aquatic activities are often recommended to senior citizens as in water the body seems lighter, moves with greater ease and the movement of water on the skin helps to massage the body gently. Water aerobics can be beneficial in the fight against osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatism and back pain. Overweight individuals can also benefit from water aerobics in the form of weight loss.
Tennis - Tennis provides a complete physical workout to senior citizens, it helps tone the muscles and maintain a good flexibility in the joints. Tennis also helps improve coordination, proprioception and motor reflexes. It is an excellent endurance sport to reduce high blood pressure and maintain the heart.
Weightlifting - Weightlifting is mostly touted as the sport for the youth and men but it has many benefits for the senior citizens also, both men and women. Weightlifting is an optimal sport for the maintenance of the joints and the development of the flexibility. Weightlifting prevents the breakdown of bone mass, so it is very effective for people with osteoporosis. Also according to one study, weightlifting reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome considerably.
Tai Chi - Tai chi is an old Chinese discipline that combines sequences of slow movements, carefully orchestrated and coordinated breathing exercises. Tai Chi is specifically beneficial for senior citizens as it helps develop flexibility, coordination and reduces respiratory and cognitive disorders related to Parkinson's disease.
Zumba - Zumba or more specifically Zumba Gold which is designed for senior citizens can help one stay fit and have fun at the same time. In Zumba Gold the movements are the same as in a traditional Zumba class but are better adapted and the intensity is less sustained. Zumba Gold classes can help develop balance and coordination and also have a positive impact on the functioning of the heart and various muscle.
Smovey - Smovey are rings in which steel balls circulate. These transmit vibrations throughout the body when they are moving. Created by a former athlete with Parkinson's disease, the use of the rings has a positive effect on health of senior citizens. They contribute to a good muscle building, improve flexibility and coordination.
Antigymnastique - Antigymastic is a workout based on gentle movements. The session does not involve music and is often accompanied by some accessories such as balls, cushions, wooden sticks and more. Antigymastic helps heals chronic muscle pain, improves digestion breathing and mobility and also helps manage stress.