Hair Care Tips for Summer

In summers, just as extra care, protection and precautions are needed for maintenance of skin and eyes, so is required for hairs as well. Reasonable amount of exposure to sun is good for hairs. The sun helps calcium to bind through vitamin D and activates the circulation of thousands of small vessels that irrigate the scalp. In a nutshell, it makes the hairs grow faster and stronger. But overexposure and especially during summers can be very harmful too. The biggest risk that comes with high doses of sunlight is that it slows down the evacuation of the fatty acids contained in the sebum. These stagnant acids under the epidermis then immediately turn into toxins that compress and hinder the activity of the roots. This in turn causes thinning and falling off of hairs in a few weeks. Over exposure to sun will also aid drying of the epidermis and changing of the pH of the scalp. This will lead to peeling of skin which will then trigger dandruff.



How to protect one’s hairs during summers?



Keeping beautiful hairs beautiful in the summer is in fact quite easy but it requires one to follow certain maintenance rules and avoid making certain mistakes. Knowing that all hairs is not all equal and that facing the sun in summers is different than in other seasons is the beginning of in summers. The foremost advice for in summers is to cover one’s head whenever they stay in the sun for a long period time because no product will provide the required protection. This is especially true if one's hairs have a tendency to fall too much anyways. Warm air during summers is also damaging for hairs. Thus it is better therefore to limit the usage of hair dryer and blowers especially in summers. Some hairstyles can also help provide the required protection, tying the hairs in a bun with a scarf or as a braid especially if one has long hairs will also provide protection against the sun. Some hair types are more prone to damage than others therefore it is necessary to protect them to the maximum and repair them often with a suitable products.



Other ways to protect hairs during summers



Essential oils - Although usage of hair oils is recommended but some can be certainly more effective in fighting hair damage. For instance, a few drops of thujanol essential oil can help stimulate the blood circulation and tone the capillaries, which make it possible to fight against the dull and brittle hairs. Add two drops of this oil in its usual dose of shampoo.



Hair Masks - especially the one’s enriched with Keratin can help the hairs relax and regains all their brilliance. There are many products available in the market choose the one most suitable for you and the one which provides protection against UV. The correct hair mask will not only repair the damaged hairs but will also smoothen, moisturize and elasticize the hairs.



Supplements - To prevent seasonal hair loss in summers there are dietary also available in the market. These claim to boost the synthesis of keratin, increase the diameter of the hair and protect them from oxidative stress and seasonal aggressions. One may start intake of these in prescribed dosage before advent of summer and continue throughout the season.

