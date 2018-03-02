Apple iPhone X was supposed to start OLED boom, but it didn't work

A bright future lies ahead for OLED. When that starts, and how long it lasts, is less clear. Organic light-emitting diode screens have been touted as the future of smartphones because they’re crisper and easier on batteries than their liquid-crystal predecessors. Late last year, as Inc. prepared its OLED iPhone X, suppliers led by Electronics Co. rushed to ramp up production. Now, there’s concern about over-supply and price cuts. The didn’t sell as well as Wall Street anticipated and Samsung, the top OLED supplier, expects to ship about half the units planned to Apple, according to people familiar with the situation. The South Korean company sees 2018 operating profit from displays coming in short of some analysts’ forecasts, the people also said. declined to comment. Chinese phone makers may adopt the technology and prop up demand, but that’s unlikely any time soon. “Cutting prices would be a carrot to appeal to Chinese vendors and deal with the excessive capacity,” said Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul. “The OLED market is shrinking this year, but I’d say ‘no’ to pessimism for next year and the year after. Now’s the time for to tough it out.” Universal Display Corp., which licenses OLED intellectual property to display makers, fell 3.3 percent in U. S. trading to the lowest level in five months. remains committed to OLED and doesn’t yet feel pressure to cut its panel prices, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an internal business matter. is pinning some of its OLED hopes on a successful launch of the Galaxy S9 smartphone line and a future model with a foldable screen. plans to release a giant iPhone with the displays later this year. Samsung’s display subsidiary is one of the few manufacturers capable of churning out tens of millions of OLED panels each year for both itself and Display Co. has begun ramping up its own OLED efforts: It supplies screens for some phones and is in line to supply some to in the future. But a number of smartphone makers, particularly in China, don’t yet use OLED widely. "The basic expectation has been that other vendors would seek to move to OLED based displays once capacity was available," Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities Ltd., wrote in a note to investors. But Samsung’s recent problems suggest "the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei are clearly in no rush to shift to OLED." The main sticking point has been price. Each 5.5-inch LCD screen used in the iPhone 8 Plus costs $52, whereas the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch is $110, researcher IHS Markit estimates. Those prices should go up in the near term as sources larger screens for its upcoming nearly 6.5-inch model. Some phone makers may be delaying the switch to OLED due to recent advancements in older LCD technology, which still uses in almost all its other devices. "LCD is fine enough for many users, and the price difference between OLED and LCD is still there," said Simon Chan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. OLED has also caused problems for those who do use it. When launched a new Pixel smartphone last year with the technology, some users complained about inaccurate color reproduction and burn-in, where images remain after the screen is turned off. warns on its website that burn-in and slight color changes are "characteristic" of OLED panels. "OLED has only survived because Samsung, and Display, which have deep pockets, have kept it going," said Raymond Soneira, chief executive officer of DisplayMate Technologies Corp., which tests screens. "When I started looking at OLEDs a few years ago, they were at the bottom of the performance list." Universal Display Corp., which sells OLED-related chemicals to manufacturers like Samsung, missed on its revenue guidance for 2018, sending the shares down 16 percent on Feb. 23.

Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Andrew Uerkwitz warned of "more volatile mobile display market dynamics" and increased competition from cheaper LCDs, while Evercore ISI’s C. J. Muse said the market has shifted from euphoria on supply deals to uncertainty.