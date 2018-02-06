Apple to build another data centre in China, to be operational by 2020

US-based tech giant will build another data centre in north China, after its first data centre in Guizhou Province, the local government has announced.

As Apple's first data centre in north China's City, it will be put into operation in 2020 and offer on the Chinese mainland, Xinhua reported.

The project will use 100 per cent renewable energy sources, according to the cooperation agreement between the city government and the company.

Inner Mongolia, where the data centre is coming up, was listed as one of the country's big data development zones in 2016, and is now home to a big data centre of Chinese technology giant Huawei.

In July 2017, announced plans to build its first Chinese data centre in Guizhou.

The project will also be put into operation in 2020.