JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Saudi working with HSBC, JPMorgan and others to refinance its $10 bn loan
Business Standard

Apple to build another data centre in China, to be operational by 2020

Inner Mongolia, where the data centre is coming up, was listed as one of the country's big data development zones in 2016

IANS  |  Beijing 

apple, iPhone
Representative Image

US-based tech giant Apple will build another data centre in north China, after its first data centre in Guizhou Province, the local government has announced.

As Apple's first data centre in north China's Ulanqab City, it will be put into operation in 2020 and offer iCloud services on the Chinese mainland, Xinhua reported.

The project will use 100 per cent renewable energy sources, according to the cooperation agreement between the city government and the company.

Inner Mongolia, where the data centre is coming up, was listed as one of the country's big data development zones in 2016, and Ulanqab is now home to a big data centre of Chinese technology giant Huawei.

In July 2017, Apple announced plans to build its first Chinese data centre in Guizhou.

The project will also be put into operation in 2020.
First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements