Broadcom to buy back up to $12 billion of shares; shares rise 4.5%

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc
The company, which last month ended its efforts to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc,
Broadcom moved back to the United States from Singapore earlier this month, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to block its $117 billion offer to buy Qualcomm on national security concerns.
The San Jose, California based company has about 411 million outstanding shares and a market value of about $98.71 billion as of Thursday's close.
