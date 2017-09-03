Cambodian opposition leader arrested for alleged conspiracy against govt

Cambodian opposition leader was arrested on Sunday for allegedly plotting a against the government along with others, including foreigners, authorities said.



The authorities in a statement added that they possess a video clip to confirm the allegation, reports Efe news.

The arrest was confirmed by Kem Sokha's daughter, Monovithya Kem, who tweeted that her father and the bodyguards were taken away by the police without a warrant after they raided his home.

" is in police custody at city hall. Handcuffed. No arrest warrant. After 100-200 police raided and vandalized his home," she tweeted and later added that his whereabouts is currently unknown, but "he's likely still in Phnom Penh".

The arrest came after weeks of political tension following the government's ban in July on references to Sam Rainsy, Sokha's predecessor.

Sam Rainsy has been living in self-exile in France since 2015 after facing a lawsuit filed against him by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hun Sen, who has ruled since 1985, and Defence Minister Tea Banh warned in June that the country could plunge into civil war if his Cambodian People's Party loses next year's general election.