Can Amazon and co. transform health care? It's not a crazy idea

Health-care costs are a bit like the weather: Everyone talks about them, but no one ever does anything about it. They differ, however, in this regard: People want to do something about health-care costs.

A partnership of Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is forming an independent company, “free from profit-making incentives and constraints” to “provide US employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at a reasonable cost”. They say they’ll be “tackling the enormous challenges of ...