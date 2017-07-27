Donald Trump bars transgenders from serving US military

United States President Donald on Wednesday announced that transgenders, in any capacity, won't be allowed to serve the military saying that their inclusion would entail "disruption" in the military affairs.

Trump, in a series of tweets, said that he arrived at this decision after holding consultations with military Generals and experts.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military," he said.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," he added.

Last year, former Defence Secretary had said that those transgender, who are already in the military can serve openly, and directed the officials to come up with a policy to allow transgender recruitment by July 1.

But Defence Secretary announced a delay in the implementation on June 30.

According to an estimate by American think tank Rand Corporation, there were 2,450 out of the 1.2 million who are on active-duty service.