Gaza violence: 60 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops; top developments

Israeli troops have claimed lives of at least 60 Palestinians and left more than 2,771 injured on Monday along the Gaza border. Today, Gaza- border was expected to mainly calm, but according to a report in Reuters, an Israeli drone was seen dropping teargas on small crowds gathered at the border. And, according to an AFP report, Palestinians are clashing with Israeli troops in the West Bank.

Tuesday marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call Nakba Day (Day of the Catastrophe), which saw hundreds of thousands flee amid the creation of in 1948 and subsequent displacement of some 700,000 Palestinian refugees.

In light of yesterday’s heinous bloodshed, the Palestinians have declared three days of mourning. Funerals of yesterday's casualties are underway in Gaza today. More protesters are expected after the funerals. Tens of thousands of people are attending the funerals of those killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Throughout the day, Gaza protesters set tires ablaze, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air, and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border.

It comes a day after the United States transferred its embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of in a move that infuriated the Palestinians and was widely condemned. In the bloodiest phase in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war, the death toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the Gaza health ministry said.

Just a few miles away from the Gaza-Israel boundary, Israel and the United States held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested

According to Gaza's health ministry, most of the 60 Palestinians who died yesterday along the were mostly shot dead by the Israeli snipers.

The rising number of casualty toll has enticed immense criticism of Israel's use of lethal force against unarmed protesters. China today condemned the border violence in Gaza and urged all parties to exercise restraint on Israel.

Here are the top 10 developments around the escalating toll amid violent protests and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, which has so far claimed 59 lives of Palestinians:



An Israeli drone dropping tear gas on a Palestinian protest encampment in Sajayia, as seen from the Israeli side of the Gaza border, 80 yards from the fence. Small crowds, for now, but more are expected after the funerals of yesterday’s dead. pic.twitter.com/dem20SaEPF — Dan Williams (@DanWilliams) May 15, 2018

1. Clashes erupt in West Bank: Palestinians are clashing with Israeli troops in the West Bank a day after deadly clashes killed dozens in the Thick black smoke billowed from burning tires as Palestinians threw stones at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas.

About 200 Palestinians were protesting in the biblical city of Bethlehem while another 100 were demonstrating in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, The Guardian reported. Palestinians in the West Bank city of Ramallah have marked the 70th anniversary of their mass displacement with a 70-second siren. People stood at attention and traffic stopped in parts of the city Tuesday to mark the moment, though in some areas, the sirens appeared to malfunction and could barely be heard, reported ABC news.



Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, | AP/PTI Photo

2. China, other nations condemn Gaza deaths, urge Israeli restraint: "We condemn the violence against civilians and call upon the two parties, especially Israel, to maintain restraint and avoid escalation of the tension," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference. He stressed that the status of was the reason behind the current tensions and described it as a "highly sensitive issue that involved nationalistic and religious sentiments that should be resolved through dialogue between the two parties".

"We support in resuming their legitimate rights and interests," Lu said, expressing Beijing's backing for "the establishment of a state that enjoys full sovereignty and (...) with East Jerusalem as its capital”, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip had accused Israel of "state terror" and "genocide" after Israeli forces killed at least 60 Palestinians on the Gaza border.

The Israeli military said tried to carry out bombing and shooting attacks under the cover of the protests and released video of protesters ripping away parts of the barbed-wire border fence. South Africa also recalled its ambassador to Israel, condemning "the indiscriminate and grave manner of the latest Israeli attack".

3. US blocks call for independent Gaza inquiry at UN: The United States blocked an resolution to investigate the 60 deaths when Israeli troops shot and killed protesters in the Gaza Strip. The United States blocked the adoption of a UN Security Council statement that would have called for an independent probe of deadly violence on the Israel-Gaza border, which erupted as the new in Jerusalem was opened, diplomats said.





4. “alarmed” over the rising deaths of Gazans: The UN’s secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said he was “profoundly alarmed” by the number of There already has been widespread condemnation of Monday’s violence and the UN has expressed profound concern about what could happen later today.



I am profoundly alarmed and concerned by the sharp escalation of violence and the number of and injured in the Gaza protests. It is imperative that everyone shows the utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 15, 2018

South Africa has recalled its ambassador to Israel. has called for Muslim nations to review their ties with Israel.

5. Israel’s ambassador to the UK defends Israel’s stand: Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mark Regev, has defended the use of live fire against Palestinians and blamed for initiating the violence.





6. praises Donald Trump: Israeli President Benjamin expressed his gratitude towards United States President for opening the in Jerusalem. He took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Trump for keeping his promises. "Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises. Thank you, President Trump for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever @realDonaldTrump", President tweeted.

7. Irish government summons Israeli ambassador over Palestinians’ deaths: The Irish government summoned the Israeli ambassador in Dublin, Zeev Boker, to express its shock and dismay over Monday's events, the Irish Times reported.

Boker was also informed of Ireland's demand for an independent UN investigation of the deaths in Gaza, reported Haaretz.

8. Muslim countries should examine their ties with Israel, says Turkish PM: According to a report in Reuters, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday said, Muslim countries should review their ties with Israel, reported Haaretz.

9. Israel needs to directly threaten lives of leaders: According to what Haaretz reported earlier in the day, Israeli Public Defense Minister Gilad Erdan today said, Israel needs to directly threaten the lives of the Hamas chiefs who are causing the bloodshed along the Gaza Strip. Erdan further said he speaks solely for himself, and that it is his position Israel should return to its former policy of preempting Hamas' aggression by assassinating its leaders. According to Erdan, they are the ones causing the grievous harm to Israel and the Gaza Strip.



is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2018

10. Netanyahu slams over Gaza violence: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu censured the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday after his criticism over Monday's violent clashes. "Erdogan is among the greatest supporters of Hamas and undoubtedly understands terror and massacre. I advise him not to preach about morality."