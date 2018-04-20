German theatre asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play 'Mein Kampf'

-
-
A theatre in southern Germany is proceeding with plans to open a satirical play about Adolf Hitler's youth in which some patrons will be wearing swastika armbands.
The Konstanz Theatre's production of George Tabori's "Mein Kampf" opens on Friday for a month-long run.
Though named after Hitler's infamous anti-Semitic manifesto, the play tells a fictional story of how a young Hitler is befriended by a Jewish man who puts him on his political path.
In a twist introduced by the theatre, patrons who agree to wear a swastika armband will be given free admittance, while those who purchase tickets will be asked to wear a Jewish Star of David.
Theatre manager Christoph Nix says the point is to show how easily corruptible people are, and provoke dialogue about racism.
