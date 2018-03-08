In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study

is still largely a man’s world, but with women on the board are the ones rewarding investors.Wells Fargo & Co. analysts Jeffrey Donnelly and Dori Kesten examined the gender makeup of boards of 165 US investment trusts from 2006 to 2017.

They found that shares of REITs with a greater-than-average share of female directors outperformed REITs with all-male boards by 2.33 percentage points over five years. While the average representation of women on REIT boards rose to 15.5 percent from 8 per cent in the past decade, that still trails the 22 per cent average for the S&P 500, according to the study. “Our purpose here is to shine a spotlight on board diversity in and highlight that the performance benefits of inclusion found in globally, applies to domestically,” the analysts wrote. REITs focused on prisons, advertising and energy infrastructure have the highest female representation, while trusts in the industrial, single-family housing and health-care sectors are the worst offenders when it comes to gender diversity, the study found. Timber and data-center REITs have a lower percentage of women on their boards today than they did in 2006.