Jet Airways to offer 20-30% discount on economy fares

Full-service carrier on Thursday said it will offer 30 per cent discount on economy fares and 20 per cent on premiere fares in a six-day celebratory fare sale starting on August 11.

"Tickets purchased as part of the sale for will be valid for travel from September 5," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the promotional tickets will be valid for travel from September 15 for flights.

"Applicable on both one-way and return tickets, guests can book their tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 destinations across Jet Airways' expansive network."