Jet Airways to offer 20-30% discount on economy fares

-
ALSO READJet Airways inks MoU with Aeromexico for codeshare flights Jet Airways adds 22 new flights across domestic network You could soon be checking email, Facebook and WhatsApp on domestic flights Spicejet adds 19 domestic, 3 international new flights to summer schedule Now, fly to Doha, Mumbai from Calicut airport in IndiGo, Jet Airways
-
Full-service carrier Jet Airways on Thursday said it will offer 30 per cent discount on economy fares and 20 per cent on premiere fares in a six-day celebratory fare sale starting on August 11.
"Tickets purchased as part of the sale for domestic flights will be valid for travel from September 5," the airline said in a statement.
The airline said the promotional tickets will be valid for travel from September 15 for international flights.
"Applicable on both one-way and return tickets, guests can book their tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 international destinations across Jet Airways' expansive network."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU