Now, Nawaz Sharif's daughter accused of 'Fontgate'; Twitter goes berserk

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter was in the midst of a raging controversy on Tuesday after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the against her family alleged that she submitted fake documents. accused Maryam of presenting tampered documents on two 2006 declarations to the probe team. Interestingly, the font used in the documents pertaining to the year 2006 is "Calibri", which was not commercially available until January 30, 2007.



The said Maryam Nawaz, her brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, as well as her husband Captain Mohammad Safdar (retd), had signed false documents to mislead the Supreme Court.



The controversy

The members of JIT, after having received the documents from Maryam Nawaz, forwarded the documents to a British forensic handwriting firm which revealed that the ‘Calibri’ font used by Maryam in its documents had not been made available by at the time. According to a report of Express Tribune, the font used in documents suggested that the 2006 declarations were fake and it is a federal crime.



Earlier, in its 10-volume report submitted to the apex court recommended that a corruption case should be filed against Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, as well as daughter Maryam Nawaz, under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance 1999.

Other charges



was also accused of accumulating "assets disproportionate and beyond means of known sources of income", Dawn newspaper reported.



The JIT's report said: "She had been receiving heavy gifts from Rs 73.5 million to Rs 830.73 million within period of 2009-2016."



It said that the "accumulation of Maryam's assets shows a drastic hike in the early 1990s with no declared source of income".



What Maryam said?



The report was slammed by the Sharif government as "trash". Maryam also rejected the report, saying, " report REJECTED. Every contradiction will not only be contested but decimated in SC. NOT a penny of public exchequer involved."



