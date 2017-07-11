Now, Nawaz Sharif's daughter accused of 'Fontgate'; Twitter goes berserk

-
ALSO READWhat Nawaz Sharif's 'reprieve' means Periscope: Narendra Modi, Nawaz Sharif shall meet Nawaz Sharif orders ban on online blasphemous content, demands strict punishment for offenders Who benefits from the Sino-Pakistan corridor? Pakistan targets Lashkar, Jaish, with 'intelligence-based operations'
-
What Maryam said?
How social media is reacting?
Govt. of Pakistan should declare #Calibri Pakistan's National Font. ????????????#FontGate #JITReport pic.twitter.com/IVhZxZKW5n— Zeeshan Mahmood (@zeeshaandaar) July 11, 2017
A perfect example of Technology ruining people's lives. #PanamaJIT #FontGate #Panamagate #calibri #PunIntended— Ebtihaj (@ebtihajkhan) July 11, 2017
From #panamaGate to #FontGate bhai ye to kisi movie se kam nai— rOwDy (@mshehzadali) July 11, 2017
When I wake up tomorrow, I am sure Twitter will have spent the night taking a piss out of the font. ????— LesPaul (@deadpoettweet) July 10, 2017
inn logo ka calibri hi nahi hai iss mulk ko chalanay ka— Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) July 10, 2017
Queen who never used #Calibri font. #FontGate #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/8T7xjGhxax— Zeeshan Mahmood (@zeeshaandaar) July 11, 2017
Never a dull moment in Pakistani politics. #FontGate https://t.co/LErjVKMDsc— Maryam Dodhy (@MaryamDodhy) July 11, 2017
Maryam Nawaz to whoever forged the documents. #Fontgate pic.twitter.com/IAoQGhoXcY— R. (@rahimaxarsenal) July 11, 2017
Asked Microsoft representative, calibri wasn't available before 2007. #GameOverNawaz #JITreportREJECTED #PutThemOnECLNow pic.twitter.com/uNbLKFKu0R— musa virk (@MusaVirk) July 10, 2017
I already thought Calibri was the greatest font ever but I never imagined it would achieve legend status#JITPanama— Noman Ashraf (@noman_env) July 11, 2017
RT Nid0_0: Calibri font invented by our daughter Maryam Nawaz in Arfa Kareem tower Lahore: Shahbaz Sharif— Melina Khan (@MelinaKhann) July 11, 2017
With inputs from Agencies
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU