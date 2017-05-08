Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 bn plus $2.7 bn debt

US broadcaster Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Media Co, one of the largest US television station operators, for about $3.9 billion cash and stock, and assume about $2.7 billion in debt.

The $43.50 per share offer represents a nearly 8 per cent premium to Tribune's Friday close. Shares of Tribune, which operates 42 television stations in 33 markets, rose 5.2 per cent to $42.40 in early trading on Monday.

Up to Friday's close, shares soared 16.7 per cent since February 28, a day before Reuters broke the news that Sinclair had approached Media to discuss an acquisition.

stockholders will receive $35 in cash and 0.23 shares of Sinclair Class A common stock for each share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock they own, the said.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the were close to a deal.

Besides Sinclair, Inc and Group Inc had also considered an acquisition of Tribune, Reuters has reported.

The announcement of the deal comes weeks after the voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limits broadcasters owning stations serving no more than 39 percent of US television households.

A combined and Sinclair could surpass this cap and face some regulatory challenges which could result in divestitures, analysts said.

Securities LLC is Sinclair's exclusive financial adviser, while and Guggenheim Securities is advising