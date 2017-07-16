Trump admin names Ty Cobb as White House special counsel for Russia probe

The announced that it has hired attorney who will serve as a to manage matters related to an ongoing probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, the media reported.

Cobb, a partner at the Washington, D.C., law firm of Hogan Lovells where he focuses on white-collar crime, will handle the administration's media responses to the Russian-meddling inquiries and coordinate with President Donald Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, the said on Saturday.

Cobb is said to be related to the deceased baseball Hall of Famer of the same name, reports ABC News.

Trump has a separate legal team to represent him amid the Russia probes, led by his longtime New York-based lawyer Kasowitz. Trump has repeatedly denied that his team colluded with Russia.

Earlier this week, Kasowitz made headlines when he responded to a critic in a profanity-laced email that was published by ProPublica, reports The Hill magazine.

"You don't know me, but I will know you," Kasowitz responded to the critic. "How dare you send me an email like that. I'm on you now. You are f---ing with me now. Let's see who you are. Watch your back, b----."

Kasowitz apologised after emails of the conversation were made public.

