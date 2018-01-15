Donald Trump is playing a dangerous game with Pakistan. Here's why

In Lahore and Karachi, American flags were burned in front of TV cameras after President Trump’s decision on Jan. 4 to withhold $2 billion of security aid from to punish it for allegedly harboring terrorists. The country’s government issued angry statements claiming no insurgents were being given sanctuary and that the US wasn’t fully appreciative of the thousands of Pakistani soldiers killed fighting militants. The rancor isn’t new. The US relationship with Pakistan, which deepened during the Cold War, is both strategic and troubled. The complications increased with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, when the US funneled arms and cash through Pakistan’s main spy agency to the Afghan guerrilla resistance—the mujahedeen. Among the foreigners who flocked to the chaos in Afghanistan was Osama bin Laden. Since Sept. 11, the US has given billions of dollars in military aid and continued to rely on it as a main supply route into Afghanistan. Yet despite its assistance capturing and killing many senior al-Qaeda leaders, has been routinely accused of continuing to support militants carrying out attacks on Afghanistan and India. Bin Laden hid in for years before being killed in a Navy Seal raid in 2011. Under President Barack Obama, US aid to slowly dwindled, and portions occasionally were frozen by Congress amid accusations that Islamabad wasn’t doing enough to root out the Taliban-affiliated Things have gotten worse under Trump. In August he made a point of calling out for its apparent duplicity while outlining a plan to end the war in Afghanistan—troop increases and prodding Pakistan’s nemesis India to take a larger role. Trump foreshadowed his decision to cut off funding in a New Year’s Day tweet in which he said the U. S. has “foolishly” given more than $33 billion and received only “lies and deceit” in return. “What was coming was in the cards,” says Mahmud Ali Durrani, a retired army major general and former ambassador to the US. “This is one of the lowest points in the relationship between the two countries.” Trump risks alienating a key US. ally in the war on terror, one that has nuclear weapons and finds itself boxed in by India to its east and Afghanistan to its west. Already, Trump has managed to unite Pakistan’s ruthlessly adversarial politicians seven months before national elections, shifting the political conversation from one of accusations of corruption to unified defiance against the US. Trump may also end up driving closer to extremists in Afghanistan including the and the Haqqani network, which may find ways to stymie his renewed efforts in that country. One drastic measure could take would be closing overland access to landlocked Afghanistan, as it did for eight months in 2011 and 2012 after NATO forces killed Pakistani troops. “If decides to retaliate by shutting down supply routes for NATO forces, then there could be big problems,” says Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars in Washington. Those routes are lucrative for Pakistan, which profited from transit and port fees, so it may be reluctant to block U. S. access. The country is also facing economic stress and speculation that it may go to the Monetary Fund for its 13th bailout since 1988. Plus, it lost revenue when it last closed NATO access. “The Pakistani route is less a necessity and more a lower-cost convenience for the US,” says Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US from 2008 to 2011. “The US must decide if the higher cost would be a price worth paying for a freer hand in conducting the war in Afghanistan. must decide if it wants to forgo the economic benefits of transshipment.” If it does, the country may lean more heavily on China as a source of investment. China is financing more than $50 billion in infrastructure projects in as part of its Belt and Road trade initiative.

It overtook the U. S. as the largest investor in four years ago and has since doubled its direct investment there to $1.2 billion a year. With more Chinese funding, could push back further against American demands.