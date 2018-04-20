Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on Gaza Strip: Medics

-
Israeli forces shot dead a second Palestinian during a fourth consecutive on Friday of protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip's border, the health ministry in the enclave said.
The man killed in the north of the Gaza Strip was identified as Ahmad Rashad Al-Athamneh, 24.
Thirty-six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since protests and clashes erupted on the Gaza border on March 30.
