Putin is 'ready for a meeting with Trump', says Russian Foreign Min Lavrov
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on Gaza Strip: Medics

AFP | PTI  |  Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) 

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Friday. | Photo: AP/PTI
Israeli forces shot dead a second Palestinian during a fourth consecutive on Friday of protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip's border, the health ministry in the enclave said.

The man killed in the north of the Gaza Strip was identified as Ahmad Rashad Al-Athamneh, 24.

Thirty-six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since protests and clashes erupted on the Gaza border on March 30.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 20:44 IST

