US should exclude EU from tariffs to defuse trade dispute: Angela Merkel

German today voiced concern over US Donald Trump's decision to impose hefty tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, and called for talks to defuse the escalating row. "We see with concern the tariff hikes for specific products," the of Europe's biggest economy said, adding that backs the EU in "seeking dialogue with the United States, but also with countries that could be affected, like " She stressed that "no one can win in such a race to the bottom", adding that "it would be best if we could be exempted" from the tariffs.