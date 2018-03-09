JUST IN
Business Standard

US should exclude EU from tariffs to defuse trade dispute: Angela Merkel

Adding that "it would be best if we could be exempted" from the tariffs.

AFP | PTI  |  Munich 

Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: PTI/AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel today voiced concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose hefty tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, and called for talks to defuse the escalating row. "We see with concern the tariff hikes for specific products," the leader of Europe's biggest economy said, adding that Germany backs the EU in "seeking dialogue with the United States, but also with countries that could be affected, like China." She stressed that "no one can win in such a race to the bottom", adding that "it would be best if we could be exempted" from the tariffs.

First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 21:13 IST

