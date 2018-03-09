US should exclude EU from tariffs to defuse trade dispute: Angela Merkel

-
ALSO READTrade wars to Brexit: Merkel's real work starting now with fourth term set Donald Trump's trade threats alarm German carmakers, hit investor morale Angela Merkel, SPD clinch deal to end Germany's political gridlock Angela Merkel returns to power in Germany In Germany, a victory for Angela Merkel and populism
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel today voiced concern over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose hefty tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, and called for talks to defuse the escalating row. "We see with concern the tariff hikes for specific products," the leader of Europe's biggest economy said, adding that Germany backs the EU in "seeking dialogue with the United States, but also with countries that could be affected, like China." She stressed that "no one can win in such a race to the bottom", adding that "it would be best if we could be exempted" from the tariffs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU