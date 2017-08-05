TRENDING ON BS
US to join climate talks despite exit from Paris accord

Trump had, in June, called for fresh negotiations on the climate deal while terming it 'unfair'

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump

The United States will still take part in international climate change negotiations despite its planned withdrawal from the Paris accord on global warming, the State Department said.

"The United States will continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings. To protect US interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration," said a State Department statement.

"Such participation will include ongoing negotiations related to guidance for implementing the Paris Agreement."

