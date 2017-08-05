US to join climate talks despite exit from Paris accord

The United States will still take part in climate change negotiations despite its planned withdrawal from the on global warming, the State Department said.

"The United States will continue to participate in climate change negotiations and meetings. To protect interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration," said a State Department statement.

"Such participation will include ongoing negotiations related to guidance for implementing the Paris Agreement."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)