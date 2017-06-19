TRENDING ON BS
Van rams into crowd near London mosque in 'potential terror' strike, 1 dead

A witness told Sky News that at least ten people were hit by the van

AFP | PTI  |  London 

London, mosque
File photo of the mosque in Finsbury Park, north London. Photo: Reuters

One person was killed and eight others were injured after a van rammed into a crowd of worshippers near a north London mosque, police said on Monday.

A 48-year-old man was arrested following the collision just after midnight near Finsbury Park Mosque on Seven Sisters Road, reports the BBC.

"The driver of the van was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested...He has been taken to hospital, and will be taken into custody once discharged," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The statement said no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police.

"Due to the nature of this incident extra policing resources have been deployed in order to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan," the Guardian quoted the statement as saying.

Prime minister Theresa May condemned the incident and said police are treating it "as a potential terrorist attack".

"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she added. 

A witness told Sky News that at least ten people were hit by the van.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella body, said on Twitter: "We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims.



Harun Khan, the head of the MCB, tweeted that the van had "intentionally" run over people leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan.

The mosque is near Seven Sisters Road, where the accident happened, and was once a notorious hub for radical Islamists but has entirely changed under new management.

