JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US, EU expel 90 Russian diplomats over UK spy attack: Top 10 developments
Business Standard

Wall Street's Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones post biggest one-day gain in 2-1/2 yrs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 669.4 points

Reuters  |  New York 

Wall Street

Wall Street's three major indexes jumped to their greatest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years on Monday, led by the tech sector, as trade war fears eased on reports that the United States and China were willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.

 
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements