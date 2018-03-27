Wall Street's Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones post biggest one-day gain in 2-1/2 yrs

-
Wall Street's three major indexes jumped to their greatest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years on Monday, led by the tech sector, as trade war fears eased on reports that the United States and China were willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.
