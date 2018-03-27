Wall Street's Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones post biggest one-day gain in 2-1/2 yrs

Wall Street's three major indexes jumped to their greatest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years on Monday, led by the tech sector, as trade war fears eased on reports that the and were willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances.

The <.DJI> rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6, the <.SPX> gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the <.IXIC> added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.