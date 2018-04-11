IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar asks KKR fans to 'chill' after disastrous final over

After two years of suspension from the IPL, gifted a marvellous gift to its fans by winning yesterday's IPL match against (KKR) at Chepauk stadium.

Sam Billing and have been given all the credit for CSK's victory. who won the toss and batted first gave a competitive target of 202 runs to However, Billings who scored 56 runs in 23 balls and Jadeja's last ball six defeated by five wickets and scripted CSK's victory.

However, as Billings and Jadeja were lauded by the fans, KKR's medium-fast bowler Vinay Kumar faced a major backlash. Before Kumar bowled the last over, needed 17 runs in six balls, the match appeared balanced. But Kumar's first ball of the last over above the waist height was a no ball to Dwayne Bravo, which he managed to swing way off the top-edge for a six.

And on the second last ball of the match, an off-cutter from Kumar fell right in the zone for Jadeja, the ball sailed over the long-on fence again with a six, and won the match. Kumar bowled 3.5 overs and conceded 65 runs.

After the defeat, Kumar attracted widespread criticism from fans and supporters on social media, to which Kumar has posted a defending post on his Twitter account.





Game was lost when 17 runs were required on 6 balls, 17 runs for Vinay Kumar is like breakfast. Anything below 37 is unsafe. Even 37 is unsafe.#CSKvKKR — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 10, 2018





Vinay Kumar worst thing to happen to Kolkata after Mamata Banerjee — Kamblian Aakash (@PUNchayatii) April 10, 2018





My Respect for Rohit increased 10 Times because He won IPL with vinay Kumar. — Aryan (@Rohitswarrior_) April 11, 2018





Vinay Kumar is so average that if you make a list of most average bowlers ever, he will be average amongst them too. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 8, 2018

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL.... — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018

Kumar said to his fans to chill and reminded them of his past achievements by saying " I defended 9 runs against (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and 10 runs against MI (Mumbai Indians)."