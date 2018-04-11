JUST IN
IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar asks KKR fans to 'chill' after disastrous final over

After this defeat, Kumar has gained a widespread criticism from fans and supporters on social media, to which Kumar has posted a defending post on his twitter handle

After two years of suspension from the IPL, CSK gifted a marvellous gift to its fans by winning yesterday's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk stadium.

Sam Billing and Ravindra Jadeja have been given all the credit for CSK's victory. KKR who won the toss and batted first gave a competitive target of 202 runs to CSK. However, Billings who scored 56 runs in 23 balls and Jadeja's last ball six defeated KKR by five wickets and scripted CSK's victory.

However, as Billings and Jadeja were lauded by the fans, KKR's medium-fast bowler Vinay Kumar faced a major backlash. Before Kumar bowled the last over, CSK needed 17 runs in six balls, the match appeared balanced. But Kumar's first ball of the last over above the waist height was a no ball to Dwayne Bravo, which he managed to swing way off the top-edge for a six.

And on the second last ball of the match, an off-cutter from Kumar fell right in the zone for Jadeja, the ball sailed over the long-on fence again with a six, and CSK won the match. Kumar bowled 3.5 overs and conceded 65 runs.

After the defeat, Kumar attracted widespread criticism from fans and supporters on social media, to which Kumar has posted a defending post on his Twitter account.



Kumar said to his fans to chill and reminded them of his past achievements by saying " I defended 9 runs against RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and 10 runs against MI (Mumbai Indians)."

First Published: Wed, April 11 2018. 18:10 IST

