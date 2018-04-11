IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar asks KKR fans to 'chill' after disastrous final over

-
ALSO READIPL 2018: Sam Billings' 50, Jadeja's nerve help CSK beat KKR by 5 wickets IPL 2018 player auction: CSK is most talked about team on Twitter IPL 2018: Knight Riders beat RCB by 4 wickets; Narine, Karthik shine Chennai Super Kings back in IPL after 2 years; retains Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja IPL 2018: To wear or not to wear black bands? Cauvery shadow over CSK match
-
After two years of suspension from the IPL, CSK gifted a marvellous gift to its fans by winning yesterday's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk stadium.
Sam Billing and Ravindra Jadeja have been given all the credit for CSK's victory. KKR who won the toss and batted first gave a competitive target of 202 runs to CSK. However, Billings who scored 56 runs in 23 balls and Jadeja's last ball six defeated KKR by five wickets and scripted CSK's victory.
However, as Billings and Jadeja were lauded by the fans, KKR's medium-fast bowler Vinay Kumar faced a major backlash. Before Kumar bowled the last over, CSK needed 17 runs in six balls, the match appeared balanced. But Kumar's first ball of the last over above the waist height was a no ball to Dwayne Bravo, which he managed to swing way off the top-edge for a six.
And on the second last ball of the match, an off-cutter from Kumar fell right in the zone for Jadeja, the ball sailed over the long-on fence again with a six, and CSK won the match. Kumar bowled 3.5 overs and conceded 65 runs.
After the defeat, Kumar attracted widespread criticism from fans and supporters on social media, to which Kumar has posted a defending post on his Twitter account.
Game was lost when 17 runs were required on 6 balls, 17 runs for Vinay Kumar is like breakfast. Anything below 37 is unsafe.
Even 37 is unsafe.#CSKvKKR— SHAH RUKH KHAN (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 10, 2018
Vinay Kumar worst thing to happen to Kolkata after Mamata Banerjee— Kamblian Aakash (@PUNchayatii) April 10, 2018
My Respect for Rohit increased 10 Times because He won IPL with vinay Kumar.— Aryan (@Rohitswarrior_) April 11, 2018
Vinay Kumar is so average that if you make a list of most average bowlers ever, he will be average amongst them too.— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 8, 2018
Kumar said to his fans to chill and reminded them of his past achievements by saying " I defended 9 runs against RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and 10 runs against MI (Mumbai Indians)."
Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL....— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018