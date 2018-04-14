IPL 2018: KKR aiming for a comeback against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

On a roll with successive wins, stand in the way of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who would be looking to bring their campaign back on track at Eden Gardens in IPL 2018 in the second match of the day on Saturday. will look to retain their position at the top of the standings when they take on the in Match 10.

opened their account with a convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals and followed it up with a thrilling last-ball win against the Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The performance of the SRH bowlers has been a crucial factor in SRH’s success in these early days. The bowlers have successfully pulled the reins on the opposition and restricted them to modest totals, which the SRH batsmen have subsequently chased down. SRH have five quality bowling options, and even the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the previous match was not felt much.

The have one win and one loss so far this season. After a convincing performance over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their season opener, KKR let slip from their clutches their match against the Chennai Super Kings. Despite posting 202/6 riding on West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop Chennai Super Kings from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided CSK led by MS Dhoni to victory with a 23-ball 56. Kolkata Knight Riders Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over.

batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad: After giving Kolkata Knight Riders' a flying start in both of their games, became the most threatening batsman in the top order and SRH will be looking to curb his dominance in today's match at Eden Gardens. is KKR's second-highest run-getter this season – his 62 runs coming at a strike-rate of 269.57. Chris Lynn is the other batsman in the KKR top-order who can cause damage with the bat in little time. The Australian is yet to play an innings of some reckoning in IPL 2018 and KKR will be hoping that he comes to all guns blazing in today's match.

batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Kolkata Knight Riders: hasn't felt the absence of David Warner as gave SRH the start at the top of the batting line up. has been the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top-scorer in both their matches in IPL 2018. He made an attractive stroke-filled 78 in his team’s season opener against the Rajasthan Royals, and then followed it up with a brisk 45 against the Mumbai Indians.

bowlers who can make an impact today: After performing brilliantly with the bat at the top of the order, is the pick of the bowler for Narine has given only 47 runs and picked 2 wickets in the two matches that KKR played in IPL 2018. After the poor show of the fast bowlers in their previous encounter with Chennai Super Kings, KKR might field U-19 stars, Kamlesh Nagarkot and Shivam Mavi in today's match against

bowlers who can make an impact today: SRH has the most formidable bowling line-up among the teams participating in IPL 2018. With each of Sunrisers Hyderabad, five bowlers have contributed, the performances of Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan stand out. While Kaul has impressed with pace and execution, Rashid Khan continues to bamboozle the best with his quick-arm action. Bhuvneshwar Kumar reportedly did his hamstring moments before the toss in the match against Mumbai Indians and hence sat out and it is unlikely he would have recovered – given the quick turnaround between matches. But if he has recovered sufficiently, his addition will be a big boost to SRH’s bowling attack.

What said after his team's 36-ball 88 against Chennai Super Kings: Arrogance can bring about a downfall for even the best in the business and Jamaican all-rounder has learned it the hard way after serving a year-long ban for violation of WADA's anti-doping whereabouts clause. "I think this one year I lost has made me a different person, I have learned how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don't happen again," Russell said.

Karthik keeping an eye on U-19 quicks after Vinay's poor show: There are indications that one among Mavi or Nagarkoti might get a look-in but Karthik wasn't ready to divulge his choice. (Andre) Russell bowling some good pace and that's a very good sign for us. (Tom) Curran bowled well considering it was his first game. Mitchell Johnson is there and there are (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti and (Shivam) Mavi. So we have pace in the kitty," the KKR skipper told reporters on the eve of today's match against

on pacers leaking runs in their last two T20 encounters: Despite the pacers leaking as many as 109 runs in just 8.5 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game, (KKR) captain on Friday said it's not a concern going into their next encounter, at home against in-form R Vinay Kumar was the worst hit among the seamers, going for 35 runs in 1.5 overs as he bowled the first and the last over. Besides Vinay Kumar, (0/35) and Tom Curran (2/39) were also expensive.

pacer Mitchell Johnson likely to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad: (KKR) bowling coach Heath Streak on Thursday hinted that Australian veteran pacer Mitchell Johnson might be back for their second home game against (SRH) after being rested in their five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "It was a tough performance, we got to learn from those mistakes. (We need to) make sure we come back strongly here. Mitchell Johnson missed out. He was rested with a slight niggle, hopefully, he will be back for the next game and that will add a bit of strength," said Streak.

Shakib Al Hasan on batsmen finding it difficult to pick wrist spinners: Wrist spinners are slowly becoming the most potent weapons for all captains in limited overs cricket and their ability to extract turn without depending on pitch conditions make them a handful for the opposition batsmen, feels Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who plays for Surisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. "Not everyone is used to playing against wrist spinners, so batsmen are finding it difficult to negotiate. They (leg-spinners) can turn the ball on any type of wicket, so it's an advantage for them," said Shakib.

True to expectations, the quick bowlers had plenty of success in the previous match at the Eden Gardens; quick bowlers picked up 10 wickets (economy 8.54), while the spin bowlers collected 3 wickets (economy 9.50).

Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib al Hasan have been an integral part of the in the last few seasons; in this match though, they will walk out of the visiting team dressing room, having been signed up at the IPL Player Auction 2018.

needs 3 more wickets to reach the 100 IPL wickets milestone.

Matches played: 12won: 8won: 4Matches played: 5won: 5won: 0