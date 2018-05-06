IPL 2018: Hardik, Suryakumar on crease, Rohit out; MI: 109/2 in 12 overs

In the 37th match of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mumbai cruised to a brilliant start as Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis started the attack early. Kolkata bowlers could not get any early breakthrough and the batsmen maintained the dominant position throughout. The runs were flowing with around 10 per over. KKR got their first breakthrough in the 10th over as Russell took the wicket of Lewis on a slower delivery. were 95/1 after 10 overs

playing XI: Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, JP Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClaneghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande. No change

playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. Prasidh Krishna, in for Rinku Singh and Shivam Mavi





Over 1: to Suryakumar Yadav, one run taken. Evin Lewis not able to score of the remaining 5 balls as Rana bowled with good line and length. MI: 1/0

Over 2: Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav, dot ball to start with. Yadav cut the 2nd ball for 4. Dot ball. Another dot ball. Single taken off the 5th ball. Lewis took double to end the over. MI: 8/0

Over 3: Mitchell Johnson to Suryakumar Yadav, dot ball. Pulled the 2nd ball for 6 in square leg region followed by a glorious cover drive for 4. Dot ball. Yadav cut the 5th ball for 4. Single to end the over. MI: 23/0



Over 4: Sunil Narine to Yadav, dot ball. Another dot ball. Single taken. No run. Two consecutive four to end the over. MI: 32/0

Over 5: Prasidh Krishna to Yadav, no run. Yadav took a single off the 2nd ball. Lewis took a single off the 3rd ball. Another single taken. Lewis pulled the 5th ball for 6 in the square leg region. One run taken to end the over. MI: 42/0

Over 6: Piyush Chawla to Evin Lewis, full toss muscled for 6. Inside out shot went for 4. Lewis edged the 3rd ball for 4. Yorker, no run taken. Dot ball. No run taken to end the over. MI: 56/0





Over 7: Kuldeep Yadav to Suryakumar, late cut, two run taken. One run taken of the second ball. Another single taken. Suryakumar hit the 4th ball for 6 over mid-wicket field. Two dot balls to end the over. MI: 66/0

Over 8: to Lewis, single taken. Suryakumar hit the 2nd ball for four. Single taken, intelligent batting. Outside edge went for four. WIDE. Rana dropped extremely hard catch, one run taken. Suryakumar hit a four in the cover region to end the over. MI: 82/0

Over 9: Kuldeep to Lewis, dot ball. Single taken, Another single taken by Suryakumar. Dot ball. One run taken by Lewis. Cut the last ball for 4 to end the over. MI: 89/0, Suryakumar: 47 (28b) and Lewis: 41 (26b)



Over 10: Andre Russell to Lewis, two run taken. Evin Lewis OUT of the slower ball. came to the crease, no run taken. Rohit took a single off the 4th ball. WIDE. One run taken by Suryakumar. Quick single taken by Rohit to end the over. MI: 95/1 Evin Lewis: 43 (28b 5x4 2x6)(OUT)

Over 11: Chawla to Rohit, dot ball. Rohit hit the 2nd ball for four, took single of the next ball. Suryakumar took one run of the next ball. Rohit took double of the 5th ball. Dot ball to end the over. MI: 103/1 Rohit Sharma: 9 (8b), Suryakumar Yadav: 49 (30b)

Over 12: Sunil Narine to Suryakumar, one run taken to complete 4th fifty. Rohit took double of the next ball. Dot ball. out while trying to hit six Rinku Singh completed the catch to dismiss MI skipper. Hardik came to the crease. Suryakumar took single of the 5th ball. Risky double taken by Hardik to end the over. MI: 109/2, RG Sharma c sub (Rinku Singh) b Narine 11 (11b 1x4 0x6) OUT

Suryakumar Yadav and Lewis came to open for Mumbai Indians and Nitish Rana just gave a single off it. Yadav hit a boundary off Prasidh in the next over, JOhnson came for the third over, Yadav started the hitting, including a six and two boundaries. Lewis swung into action in the next over and hit Sunil Narine for two consecutive boundaries. Prasidh took the 5th over and after some singles, he hit a six. Lewis smashed a six and two boundaries in the next over off Piyush Chawla. Kuldeep Yadav started well but Yadav hit him for a six on the 4th ball.

Mumbai Indians were 66/0 after 7 overs. Suryakumar Yadav 33 (23) and Evin Lewis 33 (19) were at the crease. The run rate was 9.4 per over.



Nitish Rana came for the 8th over, the batsmen continued the attack. It was a big over for Mumbai as they collected 16 runs off it. Kuldeep Yadav came for the 9th over and apart from singles, a boundary came off the last ball. Russell took the much-needed wicket of Lewis on the second ball of the 10th over, captain came to replace him. Mumbai Indians were 95/1 after 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav 48 (29) and Rohit Sharma 2 (3) were at the crease. The run rate was 9.5 per over.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently. But his opening partner, Evin Lewis, has been a disappointment and the MI will need to relook at its opening pair, especially after the West Indian's flop show at the Holkar International Stadium. The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, J P Duminy, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who played a splendid cameo against Kings XI, along with Man of the Match Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, make up a formidable batting line-up. Out-of-form West Indian Kieron Pollard is expected to be left out of the Mumbai playing eleven again in favour of Ben Cutting. An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs. While New Zealander Mitchell McLenaghan was hammered for three sixes in the final over by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen, Hardik leaked over 20 runs in the final over against KXIP. Jasprit Bumrah, Cutting and young leggie Mayank Markande (12 wickets) need to play their part to perfection if KKR's strong batting line-up is to be restricted. Krunal, too, needs to chip in with the ball along with Hardik. Significantly, MI have won only one of their four home games, against RCB, inOn the other hand, the story for are different with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings , KKR have jumped to the third spot of the Vivo IPL points table and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably. Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far in The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top of the batting line-up and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill in the middle order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting line up. Only vice captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential as he failed to convert the start into big score. KKR also have three quality spinners - Narine (10 wickets), Piyush Chawla (8 wickets) and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (8 wickets). And if Nitish Rana, who was suffering from a back spasm is back, it will add more variety to their attack. KKR pacers Tom Curran, veteran Mitchell Johnson and rookie Shivam Mavi need to step up and deliver to tame the resurgent Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. What Uthappa said about Sunil Narine’s bowling and batting: Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Robin Uthappa has praised the all-round skills of his team-mate Sunil Narine but said that the West Indian has been doing better in the bowling department this IPL 2018. "Sunil (Narine) is someone who has always enjoyed batting, someone who's always been a batsman who can bowl than a bowler. But what he bowled and what he does with his bowling skill is that his batting got overshadowed," Uthappa told reporters ahead of KKR's match against Mumbai Indians. What Piyush Chawla said about youngster Shubman Gill: Seasoned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wrist spinner Piyush Chawla feels Shubman Gill is a special talent following the young batsman's unbeaten 57 that helped the team beat the more-fancied Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL). "Before the start of the matches, during our camp...I had said that he is a special talent. Today he proved it," Chawla said. Nitish was injured and he was doing well for us. We needed somebody who can graft the innings and he did exactly the same, what the team demanded from him," Chawla said when asked about Gill being pushed up the order. "Batting at No.7, I guess if you see the team combination, it's a team game so team comes first," he added. What Rohit Sharma said about Mumbai Indians chances in the IPL 2018: After a much-needed victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes his side is still alive in the tournament and could make it to the play-offs. "I think we are still alive. Good performance tonight, and a much-needed win for us. We needed everyone to come and put a collective effort." "We started well with the ball. To restrict their batting unit on this pitch at this ground was a great effort. And to chase it down the way we did was really nice," the Mumbai skipper added. Explaining his decision to bat lower-down the order, the 31-year-old said: "The way we went about our chase in the first 10 overs, I felt we needed momentum. So, Hardik, the way he plays, was suited to do that." Ajit Agarkar blames MI middle order for team's poor run: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar today blamed the Mumbai Indians' middle order for the defending champions' poor show in the Indian Premier League. He also wanted MI skipper Rohit Sharma to open or bat at number three. MI are languishing in the last spot with just four points and are staring at an early exit. "Their (MI) bowling attack is quite potent, (but) they haven't again delivered. Their batting has kind of let them down - their middle order. They just somehow have missed the important moments in a game and have probably let themselves down," Agarkar said. KKR have a strong core for next 5-7 years, says Robin Uthappa: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vice Captain Robin Uthappa feels that the team now has a strong core group of players who can deliver for the next 5-7 years. "I think we have got a side that can hold strong core for the next 5-7 years easily," Uthappa told KKR's official website on the eve of their Indian Premier League (IPL) away tie against Mumbai Indians. "So for me, I think that is commendable to have that kind of side. It's commendable to have decision maker to have such setup," he added talking about KKR having a young set of players this time and miminal squad. Brett Lee calls Shivam Mavi future of Indian bowling: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling. Mavi, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw, had impressed everyone with his performance. Now, he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far. "I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler. "With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release. "He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled even top-notch batsmen with his pace.Matches – 21, Mumbai Indians won – 16, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5Matches – 7, Mumbai Indians won – 6, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 1

