IPL 2018 playoff, CSK vs SRH: Fight for ticket to final to begin shortly

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led (CSK) will take on Kane Williamson's (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai’s on Tuesday. Anticipation from the match are quiet high as it is expected to be a no-holds-barred contest between the two former IPL champions. While Hyderabad are table-toppers with 18 points from 14 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.280, Chennai are place second on Vivo Points Table 2018 with an equal number of points but slightly lower NRR of + 0.253. The raucous Mumbai fans could expect a cut-throat contest on Tuesday.

The winner of this clash of the champions will get a direct ticket to the final, to be played in Mumbai on May 27. The loser will play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator match to be played on Wednesday (May 23) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, ranked third and fourth, respectively, after the round-robin stage. Qualifier 2 will be played on Friday (May 25). All playoff matches will begin at 7 pm, unlike the 8 pm schedule for Round-Robin matches.

Who has an edge in the Qualifier?

Talking about the edge, have it over SRH; not only have they got the better of their rivals twice in the league stage of but they also have a winning momentum going into the match being played on what promises to be a bouncy track. While CSK stopped the aspirations of Kings XI Punjab by overcoming a difficult start on Sunday in their adopted home base of Pune, lost their three previous games on trot after sealing their playoff spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, somehow, have lately not able to muster up the intensity they showed in the first half of their league-stage campaign. To an extent, their high-rated bowling attack has also looked off the edge in their previous three games. point ot be noted is that CSK halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune.

SRH batting: All eggs in a basket?

For their batting, SRH have depended mainly on their captain Kane Williamson, who has been in a brilliant form and risen to the number two slot among leading run-getters' with 661 runs at an average of 60. He is just 23 runs behind the orange cap currently held by Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant with 684 runs.

Among SRH batsmen, only Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) have shown some consistency, in contrast to their bowling attack which, barring the last few games, has been the talking point of Sunrisers Hyderbad will need their middle order, especially Manish Pandey, to take up more responsibility to counter the CSK thrust.

SRH bowling: All guns need to blaze

In bowling, SRH is spear-headed by seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sidharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, as well as overseas spinners Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan. The bowling attack needs to come up with an effective plan to stifle at the top of the order CSK’s Ambati Rayudu, who took the game away with an entertaining hundred when the two teams last met. Rayudu made an unbeaten 79 in their first contest.

Blow hot, blow cold: CSK need to be consistent

The positive for Chennai Super Kings, who have alternately blown hot and cold in their last six games, is that they have not depended on just a couple of batsmen, although Rayudu has been their standout performer with 586 runs. In their last league game against KXIP, Dhoni’s tactical approach to send Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar ahead of himself showed some intriguing thinking by the Captain cool.

Shane Watson (438 runs from 13 matches) too has been in top form along with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The form of key batsman Suresh Raina, who anchored the innings splendidly against KXIP on Sunday with an unbeaten 61, is another encouraging sign. The outstanding spell of fast bowling by young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 off 10 to take the man of the match award in last round-robin match of IPL 2018, could not have come at a more opportune time for CSK. With Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will be banking on spin twins Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver in the middle overs.

(CSK) playing 11 probables for Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur

(SRH) playing 11 probables for IPL Qualifier 1: Kane Williamson, Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Sreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Here are a few things to know about the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) match to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:

Chennai Super Kings players who might have an impact in (CSK vs SRH): Chennai Super Kings have an in-form batting line-up. There are only 10 batsmen with an aggregate of 400 runs or more in IPL 2018, and three of them are from Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu has been relishing the task of opening the innings and is batting with a lot of freedom.

When CSK and SRH last met in the league stage, Rayudu hit a splendid century; he will be looking forward to keeping his form intact for two games and win the IPL 2018 trophy for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has been sensational in his role as finisher and the CSK skipper. Predominantly batting at number 4 or 5, he has now been unbeaten in the past five innings. Also, Shane Watson has a season aggregate of 438 runs, while Dhoni’s aggregate stands at 430 runs (S/R 155.23). Deepak Chahar has become an invaluable asset for CSK and the 25-year-old has been sensational, particularly with the new ball. In three of the 8 matches he has played, the pacer from Agra has finished with an economy rate under five. Dwayne Bravo’s expertise in the death overs is a huge asset for CSK. While the way Lungi Ngidi bowled against KXIP, Dhoni will be confident about him as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players who might have an impact in IPL Qualifier 1: has batted in IPL 2018 like many would bat in a dream. The SRH captain has amassed 661 runs so far in IPL 2018; he has made 8 half-centuries in 14 visits to the crease. His last knock – 81 against RCB – is easily among the finest T20 knocks ever. Williamson brings an element of purity to batting in T20s. In the last game, though, he emerged from his comfort zone and played a few strokes one isn’t accustomed to seeing him play.

Among the others that SRH need to fire are Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in excellent form in white-ball cricket, and Alex Hales. SRH have the better support cast on the bowling front. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sidharth Kaul, and Sandeep Sharma have been outstanding for the most part of the season. Will they be able to rediscover their mojo in end of IPL 2018? Also, Rashid Khan, after being hit for 4 sixes by Chris Gayle in an earlier match against KXIP, came back brilliantly and got the wickets of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli against RCB.

BCCI treasurer raises questions about timing of IPL play-offs: The friction between Committee of Administrators (CoA) and principal office bearers of BCCI came to fore once again after treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry questioned the decision of advancing the timing of IPL play-off matches to 7 pm instead of the usual 8 pm start.

Rai said that since double-headers are not involved and prize distribution ceremony takes a lot of time, the 7 pm start looks practical. The treasurer however feels otherwise.

"A decision such as this ought to have been taken well before the tournament started after proper consideration of all factors. We cannot really make up things as we go along as it is not a good practice in my view. It does give an impression of ad-hoc decision making. We are half a month away from the finals and we cannot be deciding on the timings right now," Chaudhry wrote in his mail to the CoA, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Ahead of IPL Qualifier 1, a women's exhibition game with top Indian and foreign players: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off Women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the in Mumbai. The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country since the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year. With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

It is also a way to test waters for a women's IPL in near future. IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “Even as IPL continues to roll like a well-oiled machine, over the past couple of weeks, efforts were made to put in place a similar structure for women cricketers.”

“We were in talks with several boards and I am pleased with the outcome. New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in women's T20Is, Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper-bat Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation. Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour.” This special game, to be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, will be telecast live in India and across the world.

How CSK and SRH compare in head-to-head encounters in IPL matches played so far

Overall

Matches: 8

Chennai Super Kings won: 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2