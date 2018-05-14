IPL 2018: RCB bowlers on top, Punjab middle order collapses; KXIP: 61-5

Three top order batsmen, including Gayle and Rahul were back into the pavilion and Punjab was looking to get the rhythm back, RCB denied it as Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Stoinis. With pressure building up and the batsmen on backfoot, Punjab needed a quick revival. Mayank Agarwal too fell on a meagre score and with that, half of Punjab's team was back into the pavilion. Punjab was in deep trouble after how things turned out for them that too from the very early stage.

Here are the squads for both the teams:

Kings XI Punjab playing XI for today's match: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI for today's match: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers,

Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



Kings XI Punjab innings update: Over by over

Over 1: K L Rahul and Chris Gayle to open for Chris Gayle, Umesh Yadav to open the attack for Royal Challengers Banglore. Very good line by Umesh, no run for Rahul. Again similar ball. A bit of width on offer, just one to Rahul. Straight line to Gayle, well played by him. Brilliant ball, Gayle edges and Parthiv drops a sitter. What a sad state of affairs. Bouncer to Gayle, no run. Very tight over. KXIP: 1-0

Over 2: Tim Southee is the new bowler, good line to Rahul, no scope of hitting. Very good line again, dot ball. Another dot ball. Five dots in a row. Short of length ball, Rahul pulls for a six. KXIP: 7-0

Over 3: Umesh continues, Another swinging ball to the Gayle, he seemed clueless about it. GOod ball, Gayle barely manages to get his bat to it. Another very good short ball to Gayle, he is no position to play it. Single taken by Gayle. Short ball to Rahul and he pulls it over fine leg for a massive six. Hit towards mid-off in the air, ABD couldn't reach it. Umesh continues, Another swinging ball to the Gayle, he seemed clueless about it. GOod ball, Gayle barely manages to get his bat to it. Another very good short ball to Gayle, he is no position to play it. Single taken by Gayle. Short ball to Rahul and he pulls it over fine leg for a massive six. Hit towards mid-off in the air, ABD couldn't reach it. Over 4: Southee continues, Gayle hits him for a ferocious four towards covers. Single for him. Rahul gets a single. Gayle pulls and pulls hard for four. This time he goes over Southee's head for four. KXIP: 28-0

Over 5: Umesh continues, two runs for Rahul. Short ball again, Rahul dispatches it for a huge six, powerful pull. Rahul flicks again, and this time he is caught in the deep. Colin de Grandhomme takes a brilliant catch. Rahul goes for 21. Karun Nair comes to the crease. Gayle smashes for a four, what amazing shot. Hit high in the air, and is taken. What a huge wicket. Chris Gayle is gone for 18. KXIP: 41-2

Over 6: Siraj in the attack. Aaron Finch is the man in. Brilliant ball, Nair edges and he is gone Kings XI in huge trouble. Nair goes for 1. Marcus Stoinis is the new man in. Single to him. Good cover drive by Finch for four. Was pitched up, gets wacked for four. Quick single. RCB: 47-3



Over 7: Yuzvendra Chahal comes to the attack, good line and some spin for him. Clean bowled. Stoinis is gone. RCB on fire. Chahal strikes. Mayank Agarwal is the new man in. KXIP: 50-4 . Siraj in the attack. Aaron Finch is the man in. Brilliant ball, Nair edges and he is gone Kings XI in huge trouble. Nair goes for 1. Marcus Stoinis is the new man in. Single to him. Good cover drive by Finch for four. Was pitched up, gets wacked for four. Quick single. RCB: 47-3 Over 8: Siraj continues, Single to Finch. Dealing in singles now. Brilliant shot by Finch for six. KXIP: 58-4 . Over 9: Colin de Grandhomme comes to the attack, just one. Wide. In the air, just one. Appeal for caught behind. There is the spike on ultraedge. He is out. Mayank goes for 2. KXIP: 61-5

Kings XI Punjab innings analysis after 9 over



Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul opened for Kings XI Punjab and Umesh started the bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Umesh kept the line in control and produced three dot balls. Parthiv dropped Gayle on the fifth ball. Tim Southee kept the bowling pace in the 130s line and Rahul took his own time to settle on the crease, once done, he went for a six off Southee's last ball. Umesh kept the batsmen busy with his line and length but Rahul found a short one and pulled it for a six. AB de villiers dived short of catching the ball off Rahul on the last ball of the third over. Kings XI Punjab were 14/0 after 3 overs. Chris Gayle 1 (7) and Lokesh Rahul 13 (11) were at the crease. The run rate was 5.1 per over. Tim Southee came for the fourth over and Gayle smashed three boundaries in it. Umesh Yadav was smashed for a six by Rahul and the bowler took his revenge in the next ball as Rahul, in an attempt to keep hitting, ended up giving a catch to de Grandhomme. Gayle smashed Umesh for a boundary and again, Umesh got his revenge in the next ball. Mohammed Siraj came for the 6th over and got the wicket of Karun Nair on the first ball, Kohli took a brilliant catch at slip. Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis were at the crease with a big task at the end of 6 overs. Kings XI Punjab were 54/3 after 6 overs. Aaron Finch 5 (3) and Marcus Stoinis 1(1) were at the crease. The run rate was 7.83 per over. After taking the KXIP openers-- Chris Gayle and KL Rahul — in first six over thanks to brilliant bowling by RCB pace attack, Kohli asked Chahal to bowl the 7th over and he gave away only 3 runs before he got the wicket of Marcus Stoinis to give 4th breakthrough to RCB. Mayank Agrawal came to the crease after Stoinis wicket as KXIP were reeling at 50 for 4. Siraj continued from the other end and kept things tight before Finch hit the last ball for six. Colin de Grandhomme bowled the 9th over and got the wicket of Mayank Agrawal who is having a horrific run in IPL 2018 Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers,Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



Match Preview

RCB got a breather after their five-wicket victory against Delhi Daredevils in their pprevious match, while Kings XI Punjab, after a brilliant run at the initial stages, are currently struggling with back-to-back defeats. While Kohli and AB de Villiers anchored an easy chase against Delhi Daredevils with stylish half-centuries, KXIP bowlers were under the pump, being taken to cleaners by Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik as KKR scored a mammoth 245 in their previous game. Both the teams are dependant on their batting strength with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers holding fort for the RCB, while Preity Zinta co-owned outfit looks up to K L Rahul (537 runs) and Chris Gayle (332 runs) for inspirational performances.

Such has been the gulf in performance between skipper Kohli and other batsmen in RCB, despite blowing 'hot and cold' throughout IPL 2018, he is his team's top scorer by a distance, with 466 runs from 11 games. AB de Villiers (358 runs) is 108 runs behind the skipper, although he has played two fewer games. Mandeep Singh (245 from 11 games) is third in the list and is another 200 runs (221 runs) behind Kohli. For KXIP, KL Rahul has been in a different league with five half-centuries and a strike-rate of 162 plus and an average of nearly 60.

Rahul will be desperate to get some support from Gayle, who has gone quiet after initial carnage. A quickfire 50 from Gayle can change the complexion of the game. Other than the KXIP openers, Karun Nair has been inconsistent with 246 runs scored so far, while veteran Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management. However, Kings XI Punjab will be relieved by the fact that Aaron Finch returned to form with a 34 during the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

It is the bowling of both the teams — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab — that has been the huge disappointment as bowlers failed to win matches for their respective teams. For KXIP, the standout bowler has been Andrew Tye with 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8 per over while teenage mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has been exceptional with 14 wickets at a miserly rate of 6.99 per over. KXIP team management would expect from them to get Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers wicket cheaply in today’s IPL match. When the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Royal Challengers Bangalore last met at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2018, RCB managed to win the match by 5 wickets.

The problem area has been skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's inability to get breakthroughs with only six scalps from 11 games at 8.13 runs per over. Axar Patel, the only player retained by the franchise, has fared even worse. He has got chance in only five of the matches with only three wickets in his kitty at an economy rate of 8.73. Tye's back-up pacers Barinder Sran (4 wickets from 6 games at an economy rate of 10.40) and Mohit Sharma (6 wickets from 6 games at an economy rate of 10.88) have been disappointing and this is where the runs have been leaked.

In case of RCB, Kohli's propensity to tinker with bowling combinations after almost every game has had an impact on the performance. Only India internationals Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 7.57) and Umesh Yadav (14 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 8.23) have played all the games and the onus to get KXIP openers out will be on them in today’s IPL match. The next specialist bowler who got to play more than five games is Mohammed Siraj (8 wickets from 8 games at an economy rate of 9.13).

Save Chahal, the spinners have been a big flop. Washington Sundar's inexperience (economy rate of 9.60 with 4 wickets from 7 games) and Pawan Negi's profligacy (economy rate of 12.25 in 2 games) have hurt Kohli and Co's chances. Chris Woakes got 8 wickets from five games but an economy rate of 10.36 meant that the skipper had gone for another bowler and that is Southee (5 wickets from 5 games at an economy rate of 8.42).

Here are a few things to know about the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (RCB vs KXIP) match to be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



At this stage of IPL 2018, better to chase the total, says Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli's love for targets is well-known and it's a no-brainer that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would ideally like to chase down totals in the remaining games of Kohli scored a polished 70 off 40 balls as RCB chased down a target of 182 against DD in 19 overs. Still with an outside chance of qualification, Kohli wants to make the most of it as he feels that the table is wide open. "We were not clinical with the ball, but these guys played well. The chase, however, was ideal. Bowling first is better at this stage, because it's easier for batsmen to take responsibility. You can almost set up the game how you like. That's what works for our boys," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. AB de Villiers was also in great touch scoring 72 off 37 balls and Kohli said that there is nothing easier than playing alongside Proteas legend. "It is lovely batting with AB. We have done this many times in the past. It was a stiff chase, but in the mid-innings break, AB told me 'don't worry, we'll get this', and that helped me get in the zone. I don't need to say much. It has been an honour for me to bat with him."



Constant public scrutiny of my personal life uncomfortable, says Virat Kohli: In an interview to IANS news agency, India's cricket captain and the icon of the country's youth says it can get uncomfortable, but he is learning to deal with it. From the time he was dating actress Anushka Sharma to his wedding in Italy and even now -- months after the two tied the knot -- prying paparazzi and public scrutiny of Virat Kohli's life has not stopped. Virat and Anushka, fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, dated for four years before tying the knot in an intimate affair in Tuscany, Italy, last December. With celebrity status comes the baggage of being under the scanner all the time. Does he find it easy? "The constant public scrutiny about my personal life can become a bit uncomfortable at times. However, I have learnt how to handle it. Celebrities are also normal human beings -- just like any other person, and I feel people should let them have their space," Kohli told IANS. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE



Kohli's hunger for improvement pleases Kirsten: Virat Kohli's insatiable hunger for improvement is a certain characteristic of a great player, says Gary Kirsten, who had coached the Indian captain during his successful three-year stint with the national team. Kirsten, who coached India from 2008-11, is once again working with Kohli as assistant coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "He is a great player. He continues to improve and get better. I enjoy working with him because he continually wants to learn about the game and all the great players do that," Kirsten told PTI.

The middle order remains a concern, says KXIP coach Brad Hodge: KXIP coach Brad Hodge has made no bones about his team's over reliance on openers Chris Gayle and K L Rahul though he hopes the middle order will deliver going forward in the Indian Premier League. Yes I admit that we rely heavily on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul but that is the case with almost every team. It (middle-order) has been (a concern), for sure," said Hodge after the loss against Rajasthan Royals here yesterday night. "We know that KL is in great form and when Chris Gayle fires, anything can happen." We have got some extremely talented players and we need them to lift a little bit and contribute a little bit more to what they are doing."



Will have sessions with Hirwani before England tour, says Chahal: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is focussed on making good use of the one-month break post IPL to sharpen his skill sets at the National Cricket Academy under Narendra Hirwani before embarking on India's challenging tour of United Kingdom. Chahal has emerged as India's frontline spinner in limited overs format alongside chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, post the Champions Trophy in June last year, taking over the mantle from R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. With 43 wickets from 23 ODIs and 35 scalps from 21 T20Is, Chahal is being seen as a vital cog in India's World Cup campaign in UK next year. The 27-year-old doesn't have the prior experience of playing in the UK but he has already planned how he will go about the task on his maiden tour in six weeks' time. Before England, we are going to Ireland. The weather is expected to be the same as in England. I have a month left after IPL. I will go to NCA in Bengaluru for training. There I will have a chat with my coach, Hirwani Sir (former India leg-spinner)," Chahal said after RCB's win over Delhi Daredevils in an IPL encounter. He (Hirwani) has also played earlier in the UK (for India as well as league cricket). So, I will ask him about the weather and conditions. India A team will also tour first and I have a lot of friends in that team. I will try and find out from them as to how helpful the pitches are and how the bounce is.

Here is how KXIP and RCB compare head to head in IPL matches played so far:



Overall



Matches played: 21

Kings XI Punjab won: 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 9

With agency inputs