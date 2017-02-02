Uber names former Tata Sons exec Madhu Kannan as CBO India & EMs

-
ALSO READCyrus Mistry removed from Tata Sons: What went down in the board room Full text: Cyrus Mistry defends independent directors of Tata Sons Boardroom war: Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry to face each other this week No end to saga? Mistry to challenge Chandra's appointment at Tata Sons Mediation move to avoid Tata-Mistry legal dispute
-
San Francisco-based ride hailing service Uber has roped in former Tata Sons executive Madhu Kannan as its Chief Business Officer for India and emerging markets, as it looks to build a strong top management in the country and overtake rival Ola.
Kannan's appointment at Uber will be effective February 3 and his mandate will include pushing for strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to grow the company's business. He moves to Uber from Tata Sons where he served as Group Head of Business Development & Public Affairs.
"We're excited to have Madhu join Uber. With his background and experience in India and Asian emerging markets, his appointment reinforces our commitment to continue to invest and grow our presence and unlock the full potential of ridesharing in the region," said Eric Alexander, President of Business for Asia Pacific, Uber in a statement.
Kannan was a key aide of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, and resigned from his position soon after Mistry was removed from the position by the board of directors in October last year. After his retirement, Kannan continued to assist Mistry in the high-profile battle against Ratan Tata, who returned from retirement to take control of Tata Sons.
Uber has partnered with Tata in India to allow drivers on its platform purchase cars from Tata Motors more easily through financing solutions through Tata Capital and insurance through Tata AIG. The partnership that was signed in June last year targeted a base of 20,000 drivers, allowing the ride hailing company expand its base here.
Rival Ola too has received investments from chairman emeritus of the Tata Group Ratan Tata in his own personal capacity in 2015. However, having lost out to Uber in partnering with Tata Motors to bring more cars on its platform, the Indian ride hailing firm has tied up with rival Mahindra & Mahindra for 40,000 cars in a Rs 2,600-crore deal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU