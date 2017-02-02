Uber names former Tata Sons exec Madhu Kannan as CBO India & EMs

San Francisco-based service has roped in former executive as its Chief Business Officer for India and emerging markets, as it looks to build a strong top in the country and overtake rival Ola.

Kannan's appointment at will be effective February 3 and his mandate will include pushing for strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to grow the company's business. He moves to from where he served as Group Head of Business Development & Public Affairs.

"We're excited to have Madhu join Uber. With his background and experience in India and Asian emerging markets, his appointment reinforces our commitment to continue to invest and grow our presence and unlock the full potential of ridesharing in the region," said Eric Alexander, President of Business for Asia Pacific, in a statement.

Kannan was a key aide of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, and resigned from his position soon after Mistry was removed from the position by the board of directors in October last year. After his retirement, Kannan continued to assist Mistry in the high-profile battle against Ratan Tata, who returned from retirement to take control of Tata Sons.

has partnered with Tata in India to allow drivers on its platform purchase cars from Tata Motors more easily through financing solutions through Tata Capital and insurance through Tata AIG. The partnership that was signed in June last year targeted a base of 20,000 drivers, allowing the company expand its base here.

Rival too has received investments from chairman emeritus of the Tata Group in his own personal capacity in 2015. However, having lost out to in partnering with Tata Motors to bring more cars on its platform, the Indian firm has tied up with rival Mahindra & Mahindra for 40,000 cars in a Rs 2,600-crore deal.