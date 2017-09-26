JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat, Nifty regains 9,850; HUL top loser
39 stocks from BSE smallcap index recover more than 6% from day's low

ITI, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, Signet Ind, Deep Ind, MIRC Electronics, HEG and OM Metals have recovered more than 10% from intra-day lows

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
ITI, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, Signet Industries, Deep Industries, MIRC Electronics, HEG and OM Metals Infraprojects are among the stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index that have recovered more than 10% after a bounce back in equity market in late noon trade.

Around 39 stocks from the smallcap index have bounced back an over 6% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE. 
Tinplate Company, JBM Auto, BF Investments, Edelweiss Financial Services, Deepak Nitrite, Andhra Cements, Caplin Point Laboratories, Gokaldas Exports and Future Enterprises are among those have recovered between 7% and 9% from their lows.

At 2:37 pm, the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among boarder indices, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index had corrected 5.5% in past four trading sessions, against 2.4% fall in the benchmark index till Monday.

ITI was up 9% to Rs 144, bouncing back 15% from its early morning low of Rs 125 on BSE. The stock of telecom equipment Company hit multi-year high of Rs 147 yesterday in intra-day trade, rallied 60% from Rs 92 on September 15, 2017. The company on Thursday, September 21, announced that it has won Rs 7,000 crore-phase IV tender of Army (Army Static Switched Communication Network-ASCON) for deploying and maintaining its strategic communication network across the country.

COMPANY DAY'S LOW(RS) DAY'S HIGH(RS) LATEST(RS) RISE(%)
ITI 125.10 144.60 144.10 15.19
INDIABULLS VENT. 216.25 248.70 246.95 14.20
FUTURE ENT. DVR 44.00 50.30 49.75 13.07
GRAPHITE INDIA 324.60 363.05 363.05 11.85
SIGNET INDUS. 7.03 8.00 7.85 11.66
DEEP INDUSTRIES 211.00 250.00 234.15 10.97
MIRC ELECTRONICS 23.90 26.48 26.48 10.79
SAKTHI SUGARS 23.00 25.90 25.45 10.65
HEG 893.45 987.45 987.45 10.52
OM METALS INFRAP 69.00 79.05 76.25 10.51
BF INVESTMENT 211.75 236.35 231.85 9.49
TINPLATE CO. 218.55 243.35 239.20 9.45
JINDAL STAIN. 105.25 115.70 114.95 9.22
DEC.GOLD MINES 35.80 39.05 39.05 9.08
CAREER POINT 134.15 147.00 146.00 8.83
SRS REAL INFRA. 8.55 9.40 9.30 8.77
HIMADRI SPECIALT 126.80 139.15 137.85 8.71
FUTURE ENTERP. 48.00 52.90 51.95 8.23
EDELWEISS.FIN. 252.05 273.30 272.20 7.99
JBM AUTO 515.50 564.00 555.50 7.76
AXISCADES ENGG. 116.00 125.00 125.00 7.76
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 75.00 81.55 80.60 7.47
NITIN FIRE PROT. 8.10 8.70 8.70 7.41
GOKALDAS EXPORTS 103.15 111.65 110.70 7.32
CAPLIN POINT LAB 640.05 692.45 686.00 7.18
ANDHRA CEMENTS 10.88 11.80 11.65 7.08
DEEPAK NITRITE 175.00 193.50 187.35 7.06
ORIENTAL VENEER 430.00 460.00 459.95 6.97
OK PLAY INDIA 185.20 198.00 197.95 6.88
PRESTIGE ESTATES 250.00 269.25 267.00 6.80
SOM DISTILLERIES 140.00 152.10 149.45 6.75
VIDHI SPECIALTY 67.25 72.05 71.55 6.39
PROZONE INTU 49.80 53.85 52.95 6.33
AVANTI FEEDS 1932.65 2070.00 2055.00 6.33
NITCO 82.70 88.90 87.90 6.29
JAI CORP 108.25 116.30 114.90 6.14
VISAGAR POLYTEX 0.82 0.87 0.87 6.10
FUTURE CONSUMER 57.85 62.25 61.35 6.05
IGARASHI MOTORS 860.50 929.45 912.50 6.04

