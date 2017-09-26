39 stocks from BSE smallcap index recover more than 6% from day's low

Around 39 stocks from the smallcap index have bounced back an over 6% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE.
At 2:37 pm, the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among boarder indices, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index had corrected 5.5% in past four trading sessions, against 2.4% fall in the benchmark index till Monday.
ITI was up 9% to Rs 144, bouncing back 15% from its early morning low of Rs 125 on BSE. The stock of telecom equipment Company hit multi-year high of Rs 147 yesterday in intra-day trade, rallied 60% from Rs 92 on September 15, 2017. The company on Thursday, September 21, announced that it has won Rs 7,000 crore-phase IV tender of Army (Army Static Switched Communication Network-ASCON) for deploying and maintaining its strategic communication network across the country.
|COMPANY
|DAY'S LOW(RS)
|DAY'S HIGH(RS)
|LATEST(RS)
|RISE(%)
|ITI
|125.10
|144.60
|144.10
|15.19
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|216.25
|248.70
|246.95
|14.20
|FUTURE ENT. DVR
|44.00
|50.30
|49.75
|13.07
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|324.60
|363.05
|363.05
|11.85
|SIGNET INDUS.
|7.03
|8.00
|7.85
|11.66
|DEEP INDUSTRIES
|211.00
|250.00
|234.15
|10.97
|MIRC ELECTRONICS
|23.90
|26.48
|26.48
|10.79
|SAKTHI SUGARS
|23.00
|25.90
|25.45
|10.65
|HEG
|893.45
|987.45
|987.45
|10.52
|OM METALS INFRAP
|69.00
|79.05
|76.25
|10.51
|BF INVESTMENT
|211.75
|236.35
|231.85
|9.49
|TINPLATE CO.
|218.55
|243.35
|239.20
|9.45
|JINDAL STAIN.
|105.25
|115.70
|114.95
|9.22
|DEC.GOLD MINES
|35.80
|39.05
|39.05
|9.08
|CAREER POINT
|134.15
|147.00
|146.00
|8.83
|SRS REAL INFRA.
|8.55
|9.40
|9.30
|8.77
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|126.80
|139.15
|137.85
|8.71
|FUTURE ENTERP.
|48.00
|52.90
|51.95
|8.23
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|252.05
|273.30
|272.20
|7.99
|JBM AUTO
|515.50
|564.00
|555.50
|7.76
|AXISCADES ENGG.
|116.00
|125.00
|125.00
|7.76
|MEGHMANI ORGAN.
|75.00
|81.55
|80.60
|7.47
|NITIN FIRE PROT.
|8.10
|8.70
|8.70
|7.41
|GOKALDAS EXPORTS
|103.15
|111.65
|110.70
|7.32
|CAPLIN POINT LAB
|640.05
|692.45
|686.00
|7.18
|ANDHRA CEMENTS
|10.88
|11.80
|11.65
|7.08
|DEEPAK NITRITE
|175.00
|193.50
|187.35
|7.06
|ORIENTAL VENEER
|430.00
|460.00
|459.95
|6.97
|OK PLAY INDIA
|185.20
|198.00
|197.95
|6.88
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|250.00
|269.25
|267.00
|6.80
|SOM DISTILLERIES
|140.00
|152.10
|149.45
|6.75
|VIDHI SPECIALTY
|67.25
|72.05
|71.55
|6.39
|PROZONE INTU
|49.80
|53.85
|52.95
|6.33
|AVANTI FEEDS
|1932.65
|2070.00
|2055.00
|6.33
|NITCO
|82.70
|88.90
|87.90
|6.29
|JAI CORP
|108.25
|116.30
|114.90
|6.14
|VISAGAR POLYTEX
|0.82
|0.87
|0.87
|6.10
|FUTURE CONSUMER
|57.85
|62.25
|61.35
|6.05
|IGARASHI MOTORS
|860.50
|929.45
|912.50
|6.04
