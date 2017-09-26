39 stocks from BSE smallcap index recover more than 6% from day's low

ITI, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, Signet Industries, Deep Industries, MIRC Electronics, HEG and OM Metals Infraprojects are among the stocks from the index that have recovered more than 10% after a bounce back in equity market in late noon trade.



Around 39 stocks from the smallcap index have bounced back an over 6% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE.

Tinplate Company, JBM Auto, BF Investments, Edelweiss Financial Services, Deepak Nitrite, Andhra Cements, Caplin Point Laboratories, Gokaldas Exports and Future Enterprises are among those have recovered between 7% and 9% from their lows.At 2:37 pm, the index, the largest gainer among boarder indices, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index had corrected 5.5% in past four trading sessions, against 2.4% fall in the benchmark index till Monday.was up 9% to Rs 144, bouncing back 15% from its early morning low of Rs 125 on BSE. The stock of telecom equipment Company hit multi-year high of Rs 147 yesterday in intra-day trade, rallied 60% from Rs 92 on September 15, 2017. The company on Thursday, September 21, announced that it has won Rs 7,000 crore-phase IV tender of Army (Army Static Switched Communication Network-ASCON) for deploying and maintaining its strategic communication network across the country.