44 BSE-500 stocks outperform Sensex during ongoing week

Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, PC Jeweller, Future Retail, Relaxo Footwear and Finolex Cables have outperformed the market by gaining up to 15% against 3% fall in during the current week.

At 11:51 am; the S&P BSE was trading at 31,345, after hitting a low of 31,195 in intra-day trade on Friday, following a crack in US stocks in overnight trade on escalating geopolitical tensions between US and North Korea. Thus far in the current week, the benchmark index has fallen 3% or 980 points from 32,325 levels on August 4, 2017.

However, total 44 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index, including MOIL, Magma Fincorp, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Capital, Jubilant FoodWorks, Bharat Forge, Oil India and Gujarat Gas have beat the market by recording positive returns in the range of 1% to 4% during the week.

PC Jewellers, the top gainer in the pack, has rallied 15% to Rs 259 in the past five trading sessions. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 307 on BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

The company reported 27% increase in its net profit at Rs 136 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY18). Its net profit stood at Rs 107 crore in the year-ago period.

Edelweiss Financial Services, the third largest gainer, was up 7% to Rs 225 during the period. The company posted a 41% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 196 crore in first quarter ended June 2017, up from Rs 140 crore in April-June 2016.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services believe that most of the businesses of are in a high-growth phase and likely to enjoy benefits of economies of scale.

“We expect to deliver a consolidated profit CAGR of 38%, translating into around 550bps improvement in its consolidated ROE to 20%+ by FY19E. is set to become a dominant player in the financial services space with most businesses now ripe to deliver healthy shareholder returns,” the brokerage firm said in its initiate coverage with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 280.

hit a new high of Rs 4,233 in intra-day trade yesterday, was up 5% in past five trading sessions. The company posted net profit of Rs 216 crore in Q1FY18 ahead of the Street expectation of Rs 210 crore.