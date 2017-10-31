Aadhaar-demat account linking: Sebi's diktat spooks overseas investors

It is not just domestic but also foreign portfolio (FPIs) who are grappling with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) diktat mandating linking Aadhaar with “all demat accounts”.

In August, had directed the stock exchanges to cease the accounts of all the clients who failed to submit Aadhaar details by December 31.

Prima facie, the circular appeared to be aimed at domestic However, ambiguous wording has spooked FPIs, who have sought clarity from on whether the circular would be applicable to them too.

“FPIs, through their custodians, have written to Sebi, seeking clarity on the Aadhaar issue. The instructions issued by in this regard are not clear. We want the regulator to provide explicit exemptions so that there are no last-minute surprises,” said a source who has a direct knowledge of the development.

Aadhaar is a unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. While Aadhaar can’t be issued to institutions, the unique-identity numbers of the “authorised signatory” who operate the accounts need to be quoted.

Sources said was gathering market feedback on the issue and could provide the custodians more clarification. Meanwhile, is keeping a tab on the developments in the Supreme Court, where the constitutional validity of Aadhaar is being challenged, the source added.





ALSO READ: Soon all pleas against Aadhaar to be heard by the Constitution Bench Citibank, JP Morgan, HSBC, and BNP Paribas are the top custodians who handle FPI accounts. Some of them have written to on the matter.

“Although FPIs have not been given any specific exemptions, I think there is no need to panic as there are enough legal safeguards available. However, a clarification from in this context would be welcome because it would address the concerns of the foreign funds,” said Rajesh Gandhi, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells.

The biggest fear of FPIs is that lack of clarity could leave room for adverse interpretations as previously seen in issues like the minimum alternate tax (MAT) and General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR).

In the event of not providing timely clarity, overseas funds would stare at physical hurdles linking Aadhaar.

Typically, some FPIs operate their trading accounts directly while some authorise a local depository participant (DP) to manage their funds.

In the first scenario, authorised signatories are based out of an off-shore location such as Singapore or Hong Kong. According to the Aadhaar Act, 2016, only Indian residents are authorised to get an Aadhaar number. In the case of accounts managed by DPs, FPIs are concerned about information privacy, said a source.

“ should make some specific exceptions keeping in mind various practical hurdles. Unlike the western markets, where brokers hold the securities on behalf of owners, in India the shares reside with the actual owner. In the case of FPIs, has also amended several regulations and now has access to details of end beneficiaries. Hence, the amount of value add derived by linking Aadhaar with demat accounts is limited,” said Sandeep Parekh, founder, Finsec Advisors.

In recent years, has increased the know your customer (KYC) requirements for overseas to prevent money laundering. Experts say further tightening may not be required.