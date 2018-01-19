Alembic gains on share buyback plan

rallied 7% to Rs 63.20 on BSE in intra-day trade after the pharmaceutical company announced that its board will consider proposal on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. “The board of directors of the company also consider and approve, the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, which would include maximum amount, maximum number of equity shares, mode of buy-back and other matters incidental thereto,” said in a regulatory filing. Earlier, on January 12, 2018, the company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2018 to consider and approve the standalone financial statement for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2017. As of December 2017, the promoters hold 63.71% stake in Individual shareholders held 24.6% holding, followed by bodies corporate (3.25%), mutual funds (2.15%) and foreign portfolio investors (1.61%). In past one month, the stock outperformed the market by surging 30% against 4.7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.