APL Apollo Tubes gains on receiving two more design patents

“This is in addition to the four Hollow Section design patents received last month. The company now holds total 8 design patents in total,” APL Apollo Tubes, the manufacturer of steel tubes, said in a statement.
The patents cover the shapes and configuration of ‘window frame’ and ‘metal tube’ products. The cutting-edge design will hold a patent for a period of 10 years, with a facility to further extent it for an additional period of 5 years, it added.
At 01:47 pm; the stock was up 5.5% at Rs 1,010 on the BSE as compared to 0.29% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 137,618 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
