Apollo Micro makes stellar debut; lists at 74% premium against issue price

made a stellar debut by listing at Rs 478, a 74% premium against its issue price of Rs 275 per share on BSE. At 10:01 AM; the stock was trading at Rs 464, a 69% higher against its issue price. It touched high of Rs 480 and low of Rs 454 on BSE so far. Around 129,000 shares changed hands on the counter, the exchange data shows. Apollo Micro Systems' Rs 156-crore initial public offer (IPO) saw huge oversubscription of 248 times between January 10 and January 12.

The portion reserved for non-retail individual investors subscribed by 958 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed by 102 times and of retail individual investors by 16 times. The company will use the proceeds of the issue to meet any additional working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. is a Hyderabad based company engaged in the business of electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supply. The Company designs, develops and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to Defense, Space and Home Land Security for Ministry of Defense, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors. “ has delivered strong financial performance over FY2014-17. The company has registered strong numbers both on the top-line and bottom-line fronts CAGR of around 43% and around 52% respectively over FY2014-17, backed by healthy growth in order book and improvement in margin. The company witnessed improvement in return ratios from around 19% to 29% over the same period,” Angel Broking said in an note.