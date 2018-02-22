Apollo Micro surges 16% after hitting lowest level since listing

has risen by 16% to Rs 326, bouncing back 18% from its early morning low on the on back of heavy volumes. The hit an intra-day low of Rs 276, its lowest level since listing on January 22, 2018. The trading volumes on the counter jumped an over four-fold with a combined 560,900 equity shares changed hands on the and till 01:35 pm. had made a stellar debut on the bourses, listed at Rs 478, a 74% premium against its issue price of Rs 275 per share on It locked lower circuit of 5% at Rs 454 on debut day. Despite today’s rally, in past one month, the underperformed the market by falling 29% against 5.6% decline in the S&P Sensex. Apollo Micro Systems' Rs 156-crore initial public offer saw huge oversubscription of 248 times.

The company is a Hyderabad based company engaged in the business of electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supply. The Company designs, develops and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to Defense, Space and Home Land Security for Ministry of Defense, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.