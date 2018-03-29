At Rs 111 bn, govt collects highest taxes from trading on exchanges in FY18

Buoyancy in the has helped the government collect a record amount from the (STT) in 2017-18.

According to an official with the income tax (I-T) department, the collection for the fiscal year stood at Rs 111.23 billion, an increase of 24 per cent over 2016-17. The amount is also 43 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates of Rs 77.7 billion.

Introduced in 2004, the is levied on all transactions. The tax is in the range of 0.017 per cent and 0.125 per cent of the transaction amount.

The increase in collection is because of a high trading turnover, particularly in the derivatives segment. Derivative volumes on the National Exchange (NSE) jumped 75 per cent in 2017-18 over the previous fiscal year. Combined cash volumes on the NSE and the BSE, too, rose 38 per cent in 2017-18.

The has largely been on the upmove between April 2017 and January 2018. In the past two months, however, stocks have entered a correction mode. Despite the correction, trading turnover has been on the rise.

The collection is closely linked to conditions. For instance, the collection had dropped below Rs 50 billion during 2012-13 amid a downturn in the Since then, collection has been on the rise due to an upward bias in the The average collection for the past eight fiscal years has been Rs 67 billion. An I-T official termed this year as a “breakthrough” one for collection. He added that Mumbai and Chennai saw an unprecedented surge in collection.

players said a high share of delivery-based trades also contributed to higher collection. The rate for delivery-based trades is 0.1 per cent, while that on intra-day trades is 0.025 per cent. Similarly, the tax levy on derivatives trade is between 0.01 per cent and 0.05 per cent, unless an option contract is exercised.

“The has definitely made a significant contribution in the overall due to increased activity in the The government’s continued efforts to channel more household savings towards financial assets, together with the continued interest in Indian by institutional investors, could result in high levels of activity in equity markets,” said Sai Venkatesh, partner, KPMG India.

The Centre expects to collect Rs 110 billion in 2018-19. Experts said the target is achievable if conditions stay healthy. If the recent correction continues, it could push investors away from the and hurt volumes.

The Centre can expect higher from markets, following the recent reintroduction of the (LTCG) tax. Starting April 1, profits made on sale of equity shares held for over 12 months will be taxed at 10 per cent.

Experts said the government considered as an important source of tax revenue, given the enhanced activity and value creation.

“Despite the reintroduction of the LTCG tax, there is a sense of optimism as the participants have already factored in the impact of both the taxes,” said Venkatesh.

According to recent data, the total direct tax (net collection) up to March 28 stood at Rs 9.28 trillion against the revised target of Rs 10.05 trillion. Mumbai and Delhi contributed Rs 2.96 trillion and Rs 1.27 trillion, respectively, followed by Bengaluru, which collected Rs 1 trillion.