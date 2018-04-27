Bank rally lifts markets to three-month high; Sensex, Nifty climb over 7%

The on Friday climbed to their highest level in nearly three months led by sharp gains in banking stocks on optimism that the worst of the was over.

A rally in amid softening US bond yields and improvement in ties between and boosted investor sentiment.

The gained 256 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 34,969, while the broader closed 74.5 points, or 0.7 per cent, higher at 10,692. Both indices closed at their highest level since February 2 and less than 4 per cent shy of their all-time highs touched in late January. The and the also registered their fifth straight weekly advance, during which they climbed over 7 per cent.

The latest rebound in the market has defied headwind such as rising prices and the weakening rupee against the dollar. The rally has been spurred by (DII) buying, while (FPIs) have been largely on the sidelines.

On Friday, net sold shares worth Rs 7.6 billion, while domestic institutions remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 6.3 billion, the provisional data showed. During the week, when the benchmark indices rose 1.6 per cent, were net sellers in all five sessions, while DIIs, particularly mutual funds (MFs), were strong buyers.

Market players see limited upside from current levels.

“The market might not be able to repeat 2017-like performance. Currently, the are facing headwind such as rising prices and upcoming elections. Hence, there would be some volatility. However, corporate performance has remained positive and earnings are showing signs of recovery. Hence, downside seems to be protected,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital.

Most global traded in the green on Friday after the yield on softened to 2.97. The truce in the Korean peninsula also calmed the nerves of global investors, who have been concerned about escalating tensions between both nations.

The top three gainers on the were banking stocks. rallied 9 per cent, the most among components, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank, which gained 4 per cent and 3.34 per cent, respectively. Investors lapped up banking shares after Shikha Sharma, chief executive officer, said the recognition of in this cycle was “nearly complete”. shares rose even as it posted its first-ever quarterly loss on account of higher provisioning for non-performing loans.

Other major gainers on the were Reliance Industries, which rose 2 per cent ahead of its results, and Larsen and Toubro, which added 2.2 per cent.

The broader markets, too, remained buoyant on Friday with the BSE mid- and small-cap indices gaining 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Of the 19 sectoral BSE indices, 16 ended with gains. The BSE Bankex gained the most at 2 per cent. The NSE Volatility Index, a gauge for market volatility, fell 0.2 per cent. Analysts expect to remain range-bound with a positive bias.