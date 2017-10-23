Bharti Airtel set to join Rs 2-lakh cr market-cap club after a 10-year gap

is set to join the elite league of corporate entities with a market value of over Rs 2 lakh crore after a gap of 10 years.



The stock surged 6% to Rs 501 on BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after the media report suggest that the analyst at Morgan Stanley upgraded the recommendation on to overweight from equal-weight.



At 2:23 pm, the stock trading 5% higher at Rs 497, has outperformed the market in past two weeks. It soared 31% from Rs 379 on October 9, as compared to 2% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.



Bharti Airtel, the services provider, with the m-cap of Rs 198,650 crore is at number 12th position in overall m-cap ranking, the BSE data shows. In intra-day trade, the m-cap of the company crossed Rs 2-lak crore mark to Rs 200,450 crore.



is set to re-enter in Rs 2-lakh crore m-cap club after a gap of 10-years. Earlier, on October 17, 2007, the company had m-cap of Rs 209,517 crore on closing level. It touched record high m-cap of Rs 213,824 crore on October 15, 2007, the CapitalinePlus data shows.



The company surpassed the four companies include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Coal India, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in overall m-cap ranking during past two weeks.



Market price in Rs Market-cap in Rs crore Company 09/10/2017 LTP % chg 09/10/2017 LTP Gain Bharti Airtel 379.40 497.20 31.05 151,661 198,650 46,989 IOCL 413.85 405.35 -2.05 200,962 196,834 -4,128 Coal India 281.45 289.90 3.00 174,708 179,953 5,245 ICICI Bank 271.85 263.60 -3.03 174,445 169,153 -5,292 Larsen & Toubro 1140.90 1132.70 -0.72 159,788 158,640 -1,148 LTP : Last traded price on the BSE at 02:16 PM