Bharti Airtel set to join Rs 2-lakh cr market-cap club after a 10-year gap

The stock surged 6% to Rs 501 on BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after the media report suggest that the analyst at Morgan Stanley upgraded the recommendation on Bharti Airtel to overweight from equal-weight.
At 2:23 pm, the stock trading 5% higher at Rs 497, has outperformed the market in past two weeks. It soared 31% from Rs 379 on October 9, as compared to 2% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Bharti Airtel, the telecom services provider, with the m-cap of Rs 198,650 crore is at number 12th position in overall m-cap ranking, the BSE data shows. In intra-day trade, the m-cap of the company crossed Rs 2-lak crore mark to Rs 200,450 crore.
Bharti Airtel is set to re-enter in Rs 2-lakh crore m-cap club after a gap of 10-years. Earlier, on October 17, 2007, the company had m-cap of Rs 209,517 crore on closing level. It touched record high m-cap of Rs 213,824 crore on October 15, 2007, the CapitalinePlus data shows.
The company surpassed the four companies include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Coal India, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in overall m-cap ranking during past two weeks.
|Market price in Rs
|Market-cap in Rs crore
|Company
|09/10/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|09/10/2017
|LTP
|Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|379.40
|497.20
|31.05
|151,661
|198,650
|46,989
|IOCL
|413.85
|405.35
|-2.05
|200,962
|196,834
|-4,128
|Coal India
|281.45
|289.90
|3.00
|174,708
|179,953
|5,245
|ICICI Bank
|271.85
|263.60
|-3.03
|174,445
|169,153
|-5,292
|Larsen & Toubro
|1140.90
|1132.70
|-0.72
|159,788
|158,640
|-1,148
|LTP : Last traded price on the BSE at 02:16 PM
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU