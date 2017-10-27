JUST IN
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel down over 4%

In past one month, Bharti Airtel (up 32%) and Bharti Infratel (up 21%) had outperformed the market by gaining more than 20%, against 5% rise in the benchmark index till Thursday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bharti airtel
A man leaves a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Shares of Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel slipped up to 7% on the BSE in an other wise range-bound market.

Bharti Infratel dipped 7.5% to Rs 422 on the BSE in early morning trade. The counter reported a huge block with around 6.42 million equity shares representing 0.34% of total equity of Bharti Infratel exchanging hands on the BSE at 10:42 am, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

At 11:29 am; Bharti Infratel was down 6% at Rs 428, while Bharti Airtel was trading 4% lower at Rs 489 on the BSE. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.11% at 33,183 points.

First Published: Fri, October 27 2017. 11:38 IST

