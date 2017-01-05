Bitcoin beats gold, price at all time high

Bitcoin, which started trading at a few cents per unit back when it was founded by a cryptography programme in 2008-09, has created history with its prices crossing the price of — the world's asset for hedging against the US Dollar and a safe heaven.

It was trading above $1,200 in China's Huobi exchange, while international commodity exchanges are quoting at around $1,177 per ounce. Bloomberg data show that has crossed its all-time high price of $1,137 – which it had hit on November 29, 2013 – and is being quoted at $1,148 at present.

On Indian exchanges, was trading above Rs 79,000 per unit on Wednesday and, currently, its trading around in the range of Rs 78,000-79,000. Speculation has taken over all logic and fundamentals during Bitcoin's bull run, which took off when won the US presidential elections on November 9 last year, and the crypto-currency has risen almost 60 per cent. Price run in January is more than 15 per cent.

According to an industry official, the release of the US Federal Reserve meeting's minutes on Wednesday has pushed prices for all safe assets, including and even Bitcoin, higher. According to the minutes of the meeting held last month, the Fed has indicated that there are considerable uncertainties about the Trump presidency's impact on the economy. Rising crude oil prices are also putting pressure on inflation at a time when China is putting in place controls on the outflow of its currency — which is depreciating fast. Further, it has placed controls on the purchase of which is now selling at 3-4 per cent premium in China.

Other sources of uncertainty attributed to Bitcoin's rising prices have been India's sudden measure and a similar action taken by Venezuela. Another issue influencing Bitcoin's price is that its production is finite. Bitcoins are digital currency which are created and held electronically. No one controls it. Unlike dollars and other currencies, Bitcoins aren't printed. Instead, they're produced by people and, increasingly, businesses.

The crypto-currency's supply is finite as it is programmed in such a way that the total number of Bitcoins in existence is not expected to exceed 21 million. Further, the speed of mining gets reduced every four years and it will take a century from now to complete the mining of 21 million Bitcoins. So far, a little over 16 million Bitcoins have been mined and this is seen as another reason for the spurt in prices. While there are many other crypto-currencies that have emerged, is the most prominent one of them.

Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of Zebpay, predicts that will have a bullish year in 2017. " demand continues to increase in each and every country in the world, since the supply is limited. has inherent use cases as a global currency, payment network and store of value. Recently, Airbnb got maximum requests on Twitter to add as a payment option. I personally expect prices to touch an all-time high in 2017 and end the year in a range of $2,000-3,000. Everybody who is concerned about money should give Bitcoins a try. At Zebpay, you can buy Bitcoins for as low as Rs 1,000."