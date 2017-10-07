Board rooms to become more robust, transparent

Corporate board rooms will go through a sea change with the Kotak committee on corporate governance making some far-reaching recommendations on inducting more independent directors, timely disclosure of related-party transactions and splitting the role of chairman and MD/CEO. The formalisation of information flow between promoters and companies will make sure that allegations made against Infosys and Tata Sons are not repeated, say CEOs and corporate lawyers. The recommendations are grounded in market realities and benchmark India against best global governance practices. Though a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?