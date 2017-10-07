Board rooms to become more robust, transparent

Corporate board rooms will go through a sea change with the Kotak committee on corporate governance making some far-reaching recommendations on inducting more independent directors, timely disclosure of related-party transactions and splitting the role of chairman and MD/CEO. The formalisation of information flow between promoters and companies will make sure that allegations made against Infosys and Tata Sons are not repeated, say CEOs and corporate lawyers. The recommendations are grounded in market realities and benchmark India against best global governance practices. Though a ...