Brokerages downgrade Infosys after Vishal Sikka's exit

has lost nearly 12% to Rs 901 levels in trade over the last two trading sessions, after Vishal Sikka, resigned from the post of MD & CEO. After slipping around 10% on Friday to Rs 923 levels, hit a 52-week low of Rs 881 in morning deals on Monday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).





The recent developments also led to three US-based law firms – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz Law Firm, and Rosen Law Firm – initiate investigation against the company, on whether the company’s directors are engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful activities, reports suggest.





ELARA CAPITAL

We expect Infosys’ differentiation strategy to be under serious threat of unravelling. Besides likely loss of revenue from existing clients, there could also be significantly lower win rates and continued pressure on realisation, as price cuts could remain the only tactic left to win deals. Despite near-term support from the company’s buyback plan, we do not see this bolstering investor confidence.

JEFFERIES

We were encouraged by the board’s unambiguous endorsement of the current strategy with the founders also suggesting little friction here. This should continue to aid momentum in the medium term while addresses the leadership vacuum where a bench of internal candidates could help speed up the process. With valuations near five-year low after the 10% stock price correction, we maintain BUY with a Rs 1100 price targer (15x FY19E P/E). Risks: Weak macro, higher competition, stronger rupee.

We believe FY18 guidance is now at risk, given likely client backlash. We cut our revenue estimates by 0.5% for FY18, 2.9% for FY19 and 6.1% for FY20. We also lower our profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 1.3% for FY18, 8.0% for FY19 and 16.6% for FY20, expecting a dip in realisation. Our new target price of Rs 960 from Rs 1,250 is based on 15x (from 19x) June 2018E P/E. We downgrade our rating to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’ and recommend switching to HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS (in that order of preference).

EMKAY GLOBAL





EDELWEISS RESEARCH

We believe, a spate of resignations over the past three years has created a significant leadership vacuum in Infosys’ management. We cut target multiple to 14x to factor in the leadership vacuum and possibility of execution faltering. At the current price, the stock is trading at 12.8x FY19E EPS. We downgrade to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ with target price of Rs 1,010. The proposed buyback will provide downside support to the stock, while swift appointment of new CEO will be an upside risk.

IDBI CAPITAL





DHFL PRAMERICA

The last thing we want to do is to sell in a panic. The company, whatever one might say, remains one with a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash surplus. It does have managerial talent (although the talent may be experiencing varying degrees of disgust right now). All said and done, a company like this, quoting at a 1-year forward PE of less than 14, is not something one should sell in a hurry.

SHAREKHAN

Given the current ugly tussle between the board members and founding members, primarily led by Narayana Murthy, it will be a colossal task for the board to find a better replacement for Dr. Sikka in the next seven months (till March 2018). Given the uncertainties, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock, keeping our price target under review