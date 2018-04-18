BSE FMCG index hits new high; Godrej Consumer, Dabur, ITC up over 3%

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus with the S&P BSE Index up more than 2% hitting a new high on the BSE.

The index hit record high of 11,085 in intra-day trade surpassed its previous high of 11,047 recorded on February 1, 2018.

At 01:47 pm; the S&P BSE index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.1% as compared to 0.45% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In past two weeks, the index has outperformed the market by surging 7% after private forecaster Skymet said in India is likely to be normal with no chances of drought this year. On comparison, the benchmark index was up 5% during the same period.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has also predicted southwest (April-September) to be at 97% of the long period average (LPA) with a margin of error of +/- 5%.

ITC, and were up more than 3% today. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports and from the index hit their respective record highs on the BSE.

A normal is expected to benefit the overall economy and to support rural consumption. The rating agency CRISIL said a normal is crucial to push economic growth, which slowed last year under the lingering impact of demonetisation and disruptions due to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), both of which impacted private consumption demand as well as exports.