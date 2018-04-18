JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 10,550 mark; FMCG cos gain
Business Standard

BSE FMCG index hits new high; Godrej Consumer, Dabur, ITC up over 3%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ITC is looking to launch at least 10 new products in the next six months spanning packaged foods and personal care. Branded staples will be given a boost with an entry into areas such as potatoes and onions

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus with the S&P BSE Index up more than 2% hitting a new high on the BSE.

The FMCG index hit record high of 11,085 in intra-day trade surpassed its previous high of 11,047 recorded on February 1, 2018.

At 01:47 pm; the S&P BSE FMCG index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.1% as compared to 0.45% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In past two weeks, the FMCG index has outperformed the market by surging 7% after private forecaster Skymet said monsoon in India is likely to be normal with no chances of drought this year. On comparison, the benchmark index was up 5% during the same period.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has also predicted southwest monsoon (April-September) to be at 97% of the long period average (LPA) with a margin of error of +/- 5%.

ITC, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur were up more than 3% today. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports and Godrej Consumer Products from the FMCG index hit their respective record highs on the BSE.

A normal monsoon is expected to benefit the overall economy and to support rural consumption. The rating agency CRISIL said a normal monsoon is crucial to push economic growth, which slowed last year under the lingering impact of demonetisation and disruptions due to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), both of which impacted private consumption demand as well as exports.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
BOMBAY BURMAH 1382.85 1267.85 9.1
GODREJ CONSUMER 1134.50 1076.25 5.4
PINCON SPIRIT 28.50 27.15 5.0
ITC 277.35 267.75 3.6
DABUR INDIA 354.95 343.35 3.4
PARAG MILK FOODS 269.50 260.80 3.3
PRABHAT DAIRY 182.60 177.15 3.1
TATA COFFEE 133.50 130.05 2.7
TATA GLOBAL 287.15 280.10 2.5
UNITED BREWERIES 1100.35 1075.50 2.3
ADVANCE. ENZYME. 232.00 228.20 1.7
KRBL 443.35 438.30 1.2
PRATAAP SNACKS 1420.95 1404.85 1.2
BAJAJ CORP 479.10 473.70 1.1
NESTLE INDIA 9117.70 9015.95 1.1
AVANTI FEEDS 2175.00 2154.35 1.0
HIND. UNILEVER 1457.00 1445.75 0.8

First Published: Wed, April 18 2018. 14:02 IST

