Tata Motors faces wrath of fund managers in September
BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit new highs during Muhurat trading

Bajaj Electricals, Finolex Industries, Ashok Leyland, KSB Pumps and Havells India from the midcap and smallcap hit new highs.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Brokers react during Muhurat Trading session on BSE in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The midcap and the smallcap stocks continued their upsurge with the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices hitting their respective new highs on Thursday during Muhurat trading.

The S&P Midcap index touched a high of 16,192.77 in early trade today, surpassing its previous high of 16,183.88 hit on September 20, 2017 in intra-day deal. The S&P BSE Smallcap index too hit a new high of 17,174.09, surpassing its previous high of 17,108.45 touched on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Twenty-five stocks from the smallcap index include Bajaj Electricals, Finolex Industries, IFB Agro Industries, IFB Industries, KSB Pumps and NOCIL hit new highs, while five stocks Ashok Leyland, Havells India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Petronet LNG and Tata Chemicals from the midcap index record highs today.

At 06:45 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.63% at 17,171 and the S&P BSE Midcap index by 0.22% at 16,151, as compared to 0.18% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 32,525.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 226.95 231.80 229.75 17-Oct-17
ASHOK LEYLAND 129.80 131.00 128.60 17-Oct-17
AVANTI FEEDS 2689.95 2692.65 2607.10 17-Oct-17
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 413.85 419.15 417.90 17-Oct-17
BATA INDIA 795.55 808.00 797.35 16-Oct-17
BOMBAY BURMAH 1705.00 1730.00 1672.50 17-Oct-17
CENTURY TEXTILES 1332.40 1349.00 1332.95 11-Sep-17
EVEREST INDS. 495.00 499.00 497.15 16-Oct-17
FINOLEX INDS. 727.85 742.60 699.90 19-Sep-17
G N F C 473.00 478.00 438.00 17-Oct-17
GUJ. BOROSIL 166.45 166.45 144.15 17-Oct-17
HAVELLS INDIA 549.00 552.50 550.00 17-Oct-17
IFB AGRO INDS. 622.00 627.00 520.60 18-Nov-14
IFB INDS. 857.30 866.00 819.40 17-Oct-17
INDIA NIPP.ELEC. 1304.00 1389.00 1215.00 19-Sep-17
INDIABULLS HOUS. 1365.30 1373.65 1338.90 17-Oct-17
JINDAL STAIN .HI 217.00 220.20 209.95 17-Oct-17
JOHNSON CON. HIT 2601.00 2675.00 2450.25 17-Oct-17
KSB PUMPS 845.00 846.00 839.50 05-Jul-17
MAHANAGAR GAS 1205.45 1212.30 1188.05 11-Oct-17
MUNJAL AUTO INDS 88.00 88.85 88.00 17-Oct-17
NOCIL 186.05 188.05 180.50 17-Oct-17
PETRONET LNG 265.15 268.10 261.60 17-Oct-17
RAIN INDUSTRIES 222.00 223.00 221.70 17-Oct-17
RAMCO INDS. 302.20 306.85 304.30 17-Oct-17
SH.PUSHKAR CHEM. 263.00 273.95 267.00 09-Oct-17
SHIVAM AUTOTECH 100.35 101.90 100.65 17-Oct-17
TATA CHEMICALS 723.30 728.95 725.00 17-Oct-17
VARDHMAN SPL. 157.70 161.70 158.50 24-Jul-17
VINDHYA TELELINK 1325.00 1328.00 1322.65 13-Oct-17

First Published: Thu, October 19 2017. 18:47 IST

