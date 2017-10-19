BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit new highs during Muhurat trading

The midcap and the smallcap stocks continued their upsurge with the S&P and the S&P indices hitting their respective new highs on Thursday during Muhurat trading.The S&P Midcap index touched a high of 16,192.77 in early trade today, surpassing its previous high of 16,183.88 hit on September 20, 2017 in intra-day deal. The S&P index too hit a new high of 17,174.09, surpassing its previous high of 17,108.45 touched on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.Twenty-five stocks from the smallcap index include Bajaj Electricals, Finolex Industries, IFB Agro Industries, IFB Industries, KSB Pumps and NOCIL hit new highs, while five stocks Ashok Leyland, Havells India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Petronet LNG and Tata Chemicals from the midcap index record highs today.At 06:45 PM; the S&P index was up 0.63% at 17,171 and the S&P index by 0.22% at 16,151, as compared to 0.18% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 32,525.