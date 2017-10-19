BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit new highs during Muhurat trading

-
The S&P Midcap index touched a high of 16,192.77 in early trade today, surpassing its previous high of 16,183.88 hit on September 20, 2017 in intra-day deal. The S&P BSE Smallcap index too hit a new high of 17,174.09, surpassing its previous high of 17,108.45 touched on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.
Twenty-five stocks from the smallcap index include Bajaj Electricals, Finolex Industries, IFB Agro Industries, IFB Industries, KSB Pumps and NOCIL hit new highs, while five stocks Ashok Leyland, Havells India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Petronet LNG and Tata Chemicals from the midcap index record highs today.
At 06:45 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.63% at 17,171 and the S&P BSE Midcap index by 0.22% at 16,151, as compared to 0.18% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex at 32,525.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|226.95
|231.80
|229.75
|17-Oct-17
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|129.80
|131.00
|128.60
|17-Oct-17
|AVANTI FEEDS
|2689.95
|2692.65
|2607.10
|17-Oct-17
|BAJAJ ELECTRICAL
|413.85
|419.15
|417.90
|17-Oct-17
|BATA INDIA
|795.55
|808.00
|797.35
|16-Oct-17
|BOMBAY BURMAH
|1705.00
|1730.00
|1672.50
|17-Oct-17
|CENTURY TEXTILES
|1332.40
|1349.00
|1332.95
|11-Sep-17
|EVEREST INDS.
|495.00
|499.00
|497.15
|16-Oct-17
|FINOLEX INDS.
|727.85
|742.60
|699.90
|19-Sep-17
|G N F C
|473.00
|478.00
|438.00
|17-Oct-17
|GUJ. BOROSIL
|166.45
|166.45
|144.15
|17-Oct-17
|HAVELLS INDIA
|549.00
|552.50
|550.00
|17-Oct-17
|IFB AGRO INDS.
|622.00
|627.00
|520.60
|18-Nov-14
|IFB INDS.
|857.30
|866.00
|819.40
|17-Oct-17
|INDIA NIPP.ELEC.
|1304.00
|1389.00
|1215.00
|19-Sep-17
|INDIABULLS HOUS.
|1365.30
|1373.65
|1338.90
|17-Oct-17
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|217.00
|220.20
|209.95
|17-Oct-17
|JOHNSON CON. HIT
|2601.00
|2675.00
|2450.25
|17-Oct-17
|KSB PUMPS
|845.00
|846.00
|839.50
|05-Jul-17
|MAHANAGAR GAS
|1205.45
|1212.30
|1188.05
|11-Oct-17
|MUNJAL AUTO INDS
|88.00
|88.85
|88.00
|17-Oct-17
|NOCIL
|186.05
|188.05
|180.50
|17-Oct-17
|PETRONET LNG
|265.15
|268.10
|261.60
|17-Oct-17
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|222.00
|223.00
|221.70
|17-Oct-17
|RAMCO INDS.
|302.20
|306.85
|304.30
|17-Oct-17
|SH.PUSHKAR CHEM.
|263.00
|273.95
|267.00
|09-Oct-17
|SHIVAM AUTOTECH
|100.35
|101.90
|100.65
|17-Oct-17
|TATA CHEMICALS
|723.30
|728.95
|725.00
|17-Oct-17
|VARDHMAN SPL.
|157.70
|161.70
|158.50
|24-Jul-17
|VINDHYA TELELINK
|1325.00
|1328.00
|1322.65
|13-Oct-17
