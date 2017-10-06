BSE Smallcap index up for 6th straight day; 31 stocks hit record high

At 12:39 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 16,634, gaining for the six straight trading days. The index is 2% away from its record high of 16,982 touched on September 20, 2017.
Since September 27, the smallcap index rallied 5.3% as compared to 4% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 2% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Among the individual stocks, Jamna Auto Industries moved higher by 15% to Rs 63.85, extending its previous day’s 2% gain after the stock turned ex-stock split on Thursday.
The auto parts & equipment Company said that it has fixed October 06, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division (stock split) of each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of the face value of Rs 1 each.
In order to facilitate affordability of the company’s shares for investors at large and to enhance the liquidity of the company’s equity shares in the stock market, most of companies proposed to bring down the nominal face value of equity shares.
Thus far in the current calendar year 2017, the stock of Jamna Auto Industries has appreciated by 88% against 19% rise in the Sensex.
TVS Electronics is locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 10% at Rs 344 on BSE. Since August 10, 2017, the stock zoomed 100% from Rs 173 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.4 crore in June, 2017 quarter. It had posted a net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company said services business had shown good resilience as its revenues and margins have improved during the quarter. The distribution business continued to grow well during the quarter.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (GACL), the largest independent producer of caustic soda in the country, hit a record high of Rs 606, up 5% on the BSE in early morning trade. The stock has rallied 40% in past one month.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|168.25
|170.15
|168.45
|05-Oct-17
|APCOTEX INDUSTRI
|464.30
|472.20
|470.50
|04-Oct-17
|AUTOMOTIVE AXLES
|946.90
|961.70
|918.00
|05-Oct-17
|COROMANDEL INTER
|465.80
|474.45
|467.50
|03-Aug-17
|DEEPAK NITRITE
|209.00
|216.00
|211.45
|05-Oct-17
|DILIP BUILDCON
|676.60
|694.00
|692.90
|05-Oct-17
|EMMBI INDUSTRIES
|253.25
|257.70
|245.00
|20-Sep-17
|G N F C
|372.00
|386.20
|375.40
|05-Oct-17
|GENESYS INTL.
|354.80
|357.60
|350.00
|05-Oct-17
|GEOJIT FIN. SER.
|143.35
|144.75
|139.50
|05-Oct-17
|GNA AXLES
|343.45
|353.45
|344.70
|05-Oct-17
|GUFIC BIOSCIENCE
|89.20
|92.45
|86.30
|26-Sep-17
|GUJ ALKALIES
|592.00
|606.40
|585.00
|05-Oct-17
|GUJARAT GAS
|906.60
|926.40
|920.00
|05-Oct-17
|HEG
|1136.55
|1136.55
|1082.45
|05-Oct-17
|JAMNA AUTO INDS.
|61.80
|63.85
|58.70
|08-Aug-17
|KEI INDS.
|365.00
|371.95
|369.60
|04-Oct-17
|KRBL
|525.00
|531.15
|529.25
|05-Oct-17
|LUMAX AUTO TECH.
|596.20
|597.00
|584.00
|13-Jul-17
|M M FORGINGS
|727.35
|754.40
|751.25
|10-Mar-15
|MEGHMANI ORGAN.
|87.05
|88.75
|88.65
|20-Sep-17
|MINDA CORP
|141.10
|144.60
|143.70
|18-Sep-17
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|1449.20
|1451.95
|1438.00
|05-Oct-17
|NOCIL
|158.80
|161.30
|158.45
|05-Oct-17
|ORIENT PAPER
|106.90
|109.00
|108.70
|21-Sep-17
|ORIENTAL CARBON
|1421.10
|1491.95
|1450.00
|05-Oct-17
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|951.80
|959.25
|936.50
|04-Oct-17
|SANGHI INDS.
|112.20
|113.75
|109.50
|04-Oct-17
|SUNFLAG IRON
|80.45
|82.40
|82.00
|05-Oct-17
|TVS ELEC.
|343.85
|343.85
|312.60
|05-Oct-17
|VISAKA INDS.
|708.60
|727.95
|718.20
|05-Oct-17
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU