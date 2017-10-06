JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 9,950; Tata Steel up 3.5%

BSE Smallcap index up for 6th straight day; 31 stocks hit record high

Jamna Auto, Geojit Financial, Gufic Biosciences, HEG, KRBL, Meghmani Organics, NOCIL and TVS Electronics hit new highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Jamna Auto Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Gufic Biosciences, HEG, KRBL, Meghmani Organics, NOCIL, Sanghi Industries and TVS Electronics Company are among 31 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective record highs on the BSE.

At 12:39 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 16,634, gaining for the six straight trading days. The index is 2% away from its record high of 16,982 touched on September 20, 2017.

Since September 27, the smallcap index rallied 5.3% as compared to 4% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 2% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Among the individual stocks, Jamna Auto Industries moved higher by 15% to Rs 63.85, extending its previous day’s 2% gain after the stock turned ex-stock split on Thursday.

The auto parts & equipment Company said that it has fixed October 06, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division (stock split) of each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of the face value of Rs 1 each.

In order to facilitate affordability of the company’s shares for investors at large and to enhance the liquidity of the company’s equity shares in the stock market, most of companies proposed to bring down the nominal face value of equity shares.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2017, the stock of Jamna Auto Industries has appreciated by 88% against 19% rise in the Sensex.

TVS Electronics is locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 10% at Rs 344 on BSE. Since August 10, 2017, the stock zoomed 100% from Rs 173 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.4 crore in June, 2017 quarter. It had posted a net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said services business had shown good resilience as its revenues and margins have improved during the quarter. The distribution business continued to grow well during the quarter.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (GACL), the largest independent producer of caustic soda in the country, hit a record high of Rs 606, up 5% on the BSE in early morning trade. The stock has rallied 40% in past one month.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 168.25 170.15 168.45 05-Oct-17
APCOTEX INDUSTRI 464.30 472.20 470.50 04-Oct-17
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES 946.90 961.70 918.00 05-Oct-17
COROMANDEL INTER 465.80 474.45 467.50 03-Aug-17
DEEPAK NITRITE 209.00 216.00 211.45 05-Oct-17
DILIP BUILDCON 676.60 694.00 692.90 05-Oct-17
EMMBI INDUSTRIES 253.25 257.70 245.00 20-Sep-17
G N F C 372.00 386.20 375.40 05-Oct-17
GENESYS INTL. 354.80 357.60 350.00 05-Oct-17
GEOJIT FIN. SER. 143.35 144.75 139.50 05-Oct-17
GNA AXLES 343.45 353.45 344.70 05-Oct-17
GUFIC BIOSCIENCE 89.20 92.45 86.30 26-Sep-17
GUJ ALKALIES 592.00 606.40 585.00 05-Oct-17
GUJARAT GAS 906.60 926.40 920.00 05-Oct-17
HEG 1136.55 1136.55 1082.45 05-Oct-17
JAMNA AUTO INDS. 61.80 63.85 58.70 08-Aug-17
KEI INDS. 365.00 371.95 369.60 04-Oct-17
KRBL 525.00 531.15 529.25 05-Oct-17
LUMAX AUTO TECH. 596.20 597.00 584.00 13-Jul-17
M M FORGINGS 727.35 754.40 751.25 10-Mar-15
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 87.05 88.75 88.65 20-Sep-17
MINDA CORP 141.10 144.60 143.70 18-Sep-17
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 1449.20 1451.95 1438.00 05-Oct-17
NOCIL 158.80 161.30 158.45 05-Oct-17
ORIENT PAPER 106.90 109.00 108.70 21-Sep-17
ORIENTAL CARBON 1421.10 1491.95 1450.00 05-Oct-17
PHILLIPS CARBON 951.80 959.25 936.50 04-Oct-17
SANGHI INDS. 112.20 113.75 109.50 04-Oct-17
SUNFLAG IRON 80.45 82.40 82.00 05-Oct-17
TVS ELEC. 343.85 343.85 312.60 05-Oct-17
VISAKA INDS. 708.60 727.95 718.20 05-Oct-17

First Published: Fri, October 06 2017. 12:46 IST

