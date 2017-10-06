BSE Smallcap index up for 6th straight day; 31 stocks hit record high

Jamna Auto Industries, Geojit Financial Services, Gufic Biosciences, HEG, KRBL, Meghmani Organics, NOCIL, Sanghi Industries and Company are among 31 stocks from the S&P hitting their respective record highs on the BSE.At 12:39 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 16,634, gaining for the six straight trading days. The index is 2% away from its record high of 16,982 touched on September 20, 2017.Since September 27, the smallcap index rallied 5.3% as compared to 4% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 2% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.Among the individual stocks, moved higher by 15% to Rs 63.85, extending its previous day’s 2% gain after the stock turned ex-stock split on Thursday.The auto parts & equipment Company said that it has fixed October 06, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division (stock split) of each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of the face value of Rs 1 each.In order to facilitate affordability of the company’s shares for investors at large and to enhance the liquidity of the company’s equity shares in the stock market, most of companies proposed to bring down the nominal face value of equity shares.Thus far in the current calendar year 2017, the stock of has appreciated by 88% against 19% rise in the Sensex.