Buy Bajaj Auto, Gail and Jet Airways says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



The stock has made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart and is in a trending mode and now the positive candle formed indicates further strength and potential to rally upward to scale new heights. The RSI indicator has made a steep rise and also has made a trend reversal signaling a buy in the stock. With good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 3120 keeping a 2820The stock has taken a breather after it rallied from 455 levels to touch the peak of 624 and now after a gradual correction, it has made a higher bottom formation like pattern and now has produced a bullish candle formation indicating positive bias in the stock. The RSI indicator has indicated a trend reversal signaling a buy and thus we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 665 keeping a of 580.The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 370 levels just above the 200 DMA which is at 364 level currently and the bullish candle formed now indicates a positive bias with more upward potentials. The volume participation has been a decent one and with the RSI also indicating a trend reversal signaling a buy, we recommend this stock for a buy for an upside of 420 keeping a of 360.The stock has been forming higher bottom and higher top in recent times and is in a upward trending mode with positive bias. Now the positive candle formation suggest strength for further movement in the north direction and with RSI indicator also signaling a buy reversing its trend, we recommend a buy in this stock with an upside of 500 keeping a of 370.: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.