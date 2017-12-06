Buy BPCL, DCB Bank and Madhucon Projects, says Prabhudas Lilladher

JUST IN
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
NIFTY VIEW:

Market witnessed choppiness with a slight weak opening breaching the support of 10,080 for some time however bounced back to close above 10100 levels. The support for the day is seen at 10,070 while resistance is seen at 10,160.
 
MADHUCON PROJECTS - BUY
CMP: Rs 33.50  
STOP LOSS: Rs 25 
TARGET: Rs 50 - 60
 
Madhucon project is showing bottoming out at 25 levels after a corrective move from 60 levels, the RSI  is supporting for an upmove towards 50-60. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 25 for an upside target of 50 – 60.
 
DCB BANK - BUY 
CMP: Rs 185 
STOP LOSS: Rs 178 
TARGET: Rs 200 – 205
 
The stock has been moving around in a consolidation phase and with the RSI indicator bouncing back from its oversold zone, has indicated a positive buy signal. We recommend a Buy in this stock with a promising upside target of 200 – 205 keeping a stop loss of 178.
 
BPCL - BUY
CMP: Rs 500 
STOP LOSS: Rs 470 
TARGET: Rs 550 - 560
The stock has given a bullish candle pattern after a short consolidation period and we anticipate it to give a return of around 7% -8% from here on. The RSI indicator has also given a Buy signal by reversing its trend. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 470 for an upside target of 550 - 560.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 08:27 IST

