Buy gold for Re 1: Paytm launches gold sale vertical

There are not many things that can be bought for a rupee, a candy may be. But, what if you could buy some with that rupee? Alibaba-backed online marketplace company Paytm, in tieup with MMTC's Swiss venture PAMP SA, is making it possible in a first such initiative anywhere in the world.

on Thursday announced the launch of 'Digital Gold', a vertical to allow its 200 million plus users to buy, store and sell instantly. Founder and CEO referred to the new offering as a wealth management product that would be a part of its proposed payments bank, that was still awaiting a final nod from the Reserve Bank of India.

"Customers can now buy and sell international quality at market-linked prices instantly for as low as Re 1 using their wallets. If a user wants to sell the gold, will buy the back and the money will be transferred to his bank account," Sharma said.

While the purchased can be stored in MMTC-PAMP's secure vaults free of charge, a consumer can also request for home delivery of minted coins or sell it back online instantly.

While the company did not elaborate on this, it may get into loans as well. It's learnt to be already working on the plan.

Estimates suggest worth $900 billion is stocked in homes and bank lockers in India.

Paytm, which is on a rapid expansion mode, is in talks for a fresh round of funding that could materialise within the next three weeks. The company is looking to raise around $1.5 billion from Japan's Softbank, it is learnt. However, Sharma refused to comment on this.

The company would need around Rs 10,000 crore of investments in banking and finance for over three years, Sharma pointed out.

The company has been burning a lot of money as well while on the growth path. In the fourth quarter of FY 2017, the company spent over $105 million on various projects including expansion in Canada.

Payments banks can accept deposits from individuals and small businesses of up to Rs 1 lakh per account. To deepen financial inclusion in the country, RBI had allowed small finance banks and payments banks to start services.

Sources said the company has also received interest from US-based HNIs for investing in the company. While Sharma did not comment on the discussions, he said there is interest from across geographies for putting in funds.

has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the government move to scrap old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November last year. At present, operates a mobile wallet and e-commerce marketplace. With over 1.5 billion transactions on its platform, the company now aims to cross the 4.5 billion mark this year.

"We have seen significant growth and this year too, we expect to see a manifold growth to 4.5 billion. A significant part of this growth is coming from tier II and beyond cities," Sharma said.

He added that cities like Jaipur, Sonipat, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Durgapur were among the fastest growing for the company. At the end of March 2017, had 218 million mobile wallet users.