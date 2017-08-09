Buy Jubilant Foodworks, Century Textiles, says Prabhudas Lilladher

-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
CENTURY TEXTILES - BUY
TARGET: Rs 1,385
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,200
The stock has been on a good run with steady and gradual rise in the past 2 months and now it has given a closing breakout above the previous peak level of 1220 to signify strength and potential to rise further upward. The RSI has been on a strong trend and also the MACD is on the rise with good decent volume participation. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1385 keeping a stop loss of 1200
JUBILANT FOODWORKS - BUY
CMP: Rs 1,330.80
TARGET: Rs 1,450
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,250
The stock has been in consolidation phase for quite some time moving in a very narrow range and now it has produced a positive candle pattern in the daily chart closing above the previous highest closing of 1325. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and we anticipate this stock to rise further high to reach new targets. With good volume activity going on, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1450 keeping a stop loss of 1250.
VA TECH WABAG - BUY
CMP: Rs 641.30
TARGET: Rs 705
STOP LOSS: Rs 615
The stock has recovered gradually and significantly after it corrected from around 690 to 575 levels and has now moved past the significant moving average of 34 WMA to give a breakout. The RSI is on the rise where as the MACD also has given a trend reversal recently to indicate positive bias and more upward rally. With good decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 705 keeping a stop loss of 615.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
